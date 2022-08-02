Monarch butterflies stop in Greenwood during their annual migration south in the fall, but a variety of butterflies enjoy the nectar of local milkweed plants year-round. INSET: An Eastern Tiger Swallowtail — South Carolina’s state butterfly — perches on a flower to sip some nectar Monday morning.
Some monarch butterflies travel thousands of miles during their annual migration, but recent studies from an international conservation group suggest these soaring sovereigns might become endangered.
Each fall, the monarch butterflies migrate as winter nears, heading to warmer climates to breed. That’s when Greenwood sees monarchs laying their eggs under milkweed leaves.
But the International Union for Conservation of Nature recently added the migratory monarch to its Red List, which contains tens of thousands of species threatened with extinction. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service lists the monarch as a candidate for its endangered species list, while more than two dozen candidates await further study before being included on that list.
According to the IUCN, the western population of monarchs has dropped from as many as 10 million to 1,914 butterflies between the 1980s and 2021. The eastern population has suffered fewer losses but still shrank about 84% from 1996 to 2014.
“Climate change has significantly impacted the migratory monarch butterfly and is a fast-growing threat,” according to a IUCN news release. “Drought limits the growth of milkweed and increases the frequency of catastrophic wildfires, temperature extremes trigger earlier migrations before milkweed is available, while severe weather has killed millions of butterflies.”
Locally, it’s hard to tell right now how the monarch populations are doing. Rusty Wilson, a Lakelands Master Gardener and citizen scientist who helped count monarch larva this spring, said there will be more data on eastern monarchs when they migrate between the end of August and December.
“That’s when we, historically at the (Monarch Larva Monitoring Project), see more eggs being laid, more larva, more butterflies coming through,” Wilson said. “In the spring, we found a ton of eggs. ... Whether the descendants of that group that came through here comes back this fall, we’ll see.”
The monarch butterfly is a species that has adapted to using a specific plant or group of plants to fuel its life cycle. These butterflies lay their eggs on milkweed plants, which the larva then eat once they hatch. Wilson said Zebra Swallowtail butterflies do this with the Pawpaw tree, which like milkweed is found in abundance in South Carolina.
These kinds of native plants are essential to supporting local pollinator populations, Greenwood County Clemson Extension Horticulture Agent Stephanie Turner said. She said the Clemson Extension office offers advice and resources for people wanting to live sustainably, plant ethically and treat pests in ways that don’t disrupt natural pollinators.
“We support environmentally sound practices, not only in people’s home landscaping but in professional and industrial landscaping,” she said. “People like to support bees and butterflies in particular, but there’s a whole bunch of other insects that can be beneficial to your garden.”
Turner said hover flies, which despite resembling wasps or bees do not bite or sting, make for fantastic pollinators. Their larva also eat aphids and other sap-sucking insects often seen as pests. Even wasps, often reviled as aggressive stingers, eat some harmful insects and help pollinate plants. Caterpillars that might eat up leaves in a garden can become gorgeous and beneficial butterflies in time, she said.
“Tolerating a little bit of damage may give you a little happiness on the other end,” Tuner said.