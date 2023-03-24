McCORMICK — “Please let me speak.”
“Can I talk?”
“Let me finish!”
During a lively conversation last week that often turned angry, passions flared on both sides of the political aisle over education.
Christi Dixon, chairperson of Moms for Liberty in Berkeley County, was a guest of the McCormick County Republican Party. She spoke about books she finds unsuitable for school libraries, talking about LGBTQ+ issues and critical race theory.
She talked about “anti-American rhetoric” being seen in schools and “warfare against gender, against race,” summing up her points as being in favor of parental rights.
Those in the room — mostly white and older — spanned the political spectrum. A handful of times the discussion involved shouting, finger-pointing and talking over each other. Three McCormick County School District board of trustees members attended, with two participating in the meeting.
Dixon said that it’s said a lot of times that Moms for Liberty hates teachers and is banning books “and we’re against this and we’re against that” when all they want is a bright future for all children.
She said that starts with a good education. Then began on the books.
She passed around two books, “Looking for Alaska” by John Green and “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson.
“They have overt sexual content,” she said. “Graphic depictions of acts, thoughts, conversations.”
Dixon said she doesn’t believe in banning books, but believes in parents being able to choose for their children what they are exposed to.
McCormick County School District trustee Ann Stuart stood and began speaking about banning books, saying Moms for Liberty doesn’t ban books, they “give parents the right to make choices.”
Then she said Democrats tried to ban Dr. Seuss. “They prevented six books from being published,” she said.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced two years ago that publication and licensing of six books would be halted, saying they portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong.
When someone in the room questioned her, Stuart loudly stated she had two articles “right here,” and when asked if she had to yell, she said, “Yes I do, because they’re yelling at me and I’m yelling back.”
The conversation soon turned to violence in schools, with Dixon talking about restorative practices, which, according to the International Institute for Restorative Practices, “is a field within the social sciences that studies how to strengthen relationships between individuals as well as social connections within communities.”
She talked about mental health, saying counseling should not be taking place in schools or classrooms, but should be in a medical setting with a professional.
“We’ve got to find a solution for helping these kids learn how to read and do basic math and leave the social engineering and the morals teaching to the family,” Dixon said.
Terry Wilson, McCormick County School District board chairperson, spoke at length, saying that things that are now being called “woke” were started by his generation and now need to be turned back around.
Wilson said his statements were just his opinion, not the opinion of the board or any of the other board members in the room, which included Stuart and board member RosaLee Riggins.
Stuart then told a story about working in a school in Florida.
“I appreciate the stories and everything, but I don’t understand where this is leading. What are you suggesting and proposing,” someone in the audience asked.
Dixon said Moms for Liberty wants to make people “aware.”
She then talked about surveys schools send to students; emotional, social and governance initiatives; and social-emotional learning, again saying she believes mental health interventions should not be taken without parent permission and without parents being present.
Parts of the meeting centered on issues with race. She said she was contacted by a parent of a child in a class where “the white students had to write an apology letter to the Black students in the class.”
After someone in the audience asked for clarification, she said the letter was meant to apologize for “racism.”
She called this critical race theory, and when someone said it wasn’t, she said “perception is reality.”
“No, reality is reality,” an audience member said, before the room again devolved into argument.
The rest of the meeting touched on such topics as transgender people and history books.
Toward the end of the meeting, Dixon said she thought it was probably the rowdiest meeting she had been a part of.
“Even if we don’t share the same ideas, I do appreciate you coming,” she said.
“What we need to concentrate on is age-appropriate education without the vulgarities and the ideologies.”
After more audience back and forth, Stuart stood once again.
“The fact of the matter is instead of being Democrat or Republican and coming here and fighting and yelling at each other and I’m right and you’re wrong, let’s work together.”