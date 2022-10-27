From the confines of a hospital, Patty and Mike Castine are trying to wrap their heads around how their daughter, Sydney, had to pay because of someone else’s choices.
On Oct. 17, their 21-year-old daughter was on her way back to school to work on assignments when a vehicle being chased by Greenwood police hit her. As a result, she broke her arm, elbow and leg, had three fractures in her pelvis, and has undergone two surgeries.
“My daughter’s life is changed forever. She’s trying to finish school — she’ll be going to inpatient rehab until she can walk again and because of her pelvis she’ll be in a wheelchair for a while,” Patty Castine said.
Patty Castine’s biggest question: Did police know the suspect?
The short answer appears to be yes. According to a police, report officers knew the man, whose name was redacted, was driving the car and suspected he sold drugs from it. Police thought he was trying to get home, but he drove past his Lincoln Avenue residence and hit Castine on East Cambridge Avenue Extension near Triangle Hardware.
That driver was also hospitalized and police expect to file charges when he’s released.
Police Chief T.J. Chaudoin said there could have been a few reasons why the man fled from officers — he had outstanding warrants in Abbeville County, was driving under suspension and had drugs in the vehicle.
Castine also questions why Greenwood sees so many police chases, calling them unnecessary.
So far, Greenwood police have recorded 29 pursuits in 2022. Two ended with the suspect vehicle crashing and eight of the 29 were called off by a supervisor or lead officer.
In this case, the chase lasted about a minute to a minute and a half, but Chaudoin said many factors go into whether officers decide to chase a vehicle, such as traffic level, location and time of day.
“We have a matter of seconds to decide whether to call it off. Everybody is responsible for starting and stopping a chase,” he said. “The officer has the training and responsibility to say this chase isn’t worth what we know this person is doing now.”
Chaudoin added he has watched footage from the wreck at least 10 times. Throughout the investigation, he said they look to see if the officer and supervisor made the right decisions, trying to put themselves in the officer’s position and determine whether or not they need to revamp their policies or not.
“We don’t choose to chase people; the bad guy chooses it. The suspect in this case is 100% responsible for the injuries and laws he broke that night. ... It’s just very unfortunate the young lady, who wasn’t doing anything, had to be injured,” Chaudoin said.
