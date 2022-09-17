About 100 people were able to get groceries who otherwise would have struggled to feed their families last month, thanks to the Food Bank of Greenwood County’s re-opened mobile food pantries.
The program was halted a few years ago, but last month Food Bank Executive Director Andrea White said the staff members were able to resume this mobile program in its five locations. The mobile food pantry provides the same variety and quality of food available at the Food Bank’s 222 East Ave., Greenwood location, but in central locations throughout rural parts of the county.
“I was very pleased with that setup,” White said. “People just pull up and we put the stuff in the trunks.”
About 100 people came to the sites at The Connection Coronaca campus of St. Mark UMC, St. Paul AME Church in Coksbury, Mt. Zion AME in Bradley, the Ninety Six Senior Center and Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church on Highway 178. Clients pre-register for the mobile food pantry program, then get a delivery date where they go to one of those locations where food bank staff load the groceries for them.
“A lot of the people who live out there are our senior citizens, or our disabled clients who often lack transportation,” White said.
Alongside the return of the mobile pantries, White said Self Regional awarded them a $45,000 grant to fund a family nutrition program.
“In essence, what we wanted to do was help your clients and families coming here better understand their health overall,” she said. “We still want to help you be healthier and eat healthier.”
The program seeks to share recipes and nutrition tips to families who receive food through the food bank, with advice on how to make good use of the food available through these programs. The grant will help the food bank look for suppliers to provide more fresh fruits and vegetables. White said she’s working with suppliers out of Columbia and in North Carolina.
It will also provide educational resources, starting next week. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, an oncology disease specialist will be at the food bank to help teach clients about nutrition’s role in cancer prevention. She’ll be able to show clients how to prepare healthy recipes, while a health educator can provide other tips.
Community Initiatives staff will be there to help clients enroll for SNAP benefits and other programs. White said her hope is to work with local schools to provide nutritional education nights for families.
“We just want to be able to bring the services to where people are, we see a lot of people here, especially on Tuesdays,” she said. “Kids sometimes can pick up unhealthy eating habits from adults, and continue those habits into adulthood.”
While people have been feeling the pinch of rising grocery prices, the food bank has felt it just as acutely. White said they’re having to seek other suppliers, despite having food provided monthly from Second Harvest and regularly from community partners.
In August, the food bank provided groceries to 398 families of three or more people — about 970 individuals. That doesn’t count food the nonprofit provides through programs like the Phoenix Rising Foundation and Lander University’s Bear Necessities food pantry.
According to 2019 data from Feeding America, nearly 20% of children in Greenwood County experience food insecurity at some point during the year; they have limited access to nutritionally adequate food or aren’t sure of how to acquire them. Overall, more than 12% of the county experiences food insecurity in a year.
“We know how many people we serve. Everybody who comes in to get food has to sign in, there’s a screening process. That’s a lot of people,” White said. “People are really, really hurting in Greenwood County, and sometimes they’re suffering in silence.”
