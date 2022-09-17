About 100 people were able to get groceries who otherwise would have struggled to feed their families last month, thanks to the Food Bank of Greenwood County’s re-opened mobile food pantries.

The program was halted a few years ago, but last month Food Bank Executive Director Andrea White said the staff members were able to resume this mobile program in its five locations. The mobile food pantry provides the same variety and quality of food available at the Food Bank’s 222 East Ave., Greenwood location, but in central locations throughout rural parts of the county.

