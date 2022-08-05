Education is key, especially when it comes to our health. And through the MOSAIC — Mobile STD Assessment and Information Center — grant from the South Carolina Center for Rural and Primary Healthcare, a mobile clinic is making its way across different counties to do free screenings for the community, placing emphasis on those in underserved populations.

Spartanburg’s branch of Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine received the grant through DHEC and brought the mobile clinic to Greenwood on Thursday to offer free blood pressure, glucose, and sexually transmitted disease screenings.

