On Monday, marchers will go from the Greenwood County Courthouse to Morris Chapel Baptist Church in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy as a champion of civil rights and nonviolent resistance.
The lessons of the civil rights movement still echo to this day, and on Monday a Greenwood group will be celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march through town.
The annual MLK Day march, organized by Donald Burton’s organization Dream Builders, seeks to connect people with the lessons of King’s March on Washington, which brought 250,000 people to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to demonstrate for civil and economic rights.
“We’re still trying to get people to realize the impact Dr. King made, not just on Blacks but on whites as well,” Burton said.
The march in Greenwood will start at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the county courthouse, at 528 Monument St., and will end at Morris Chapel Baptist Church at 530 Baptist Ave. There, Burton said there will be a program featuring a speaker from the Racial Justice League, a group Burton heads. Anyone is welcome to join in the march and program.
The Greenwood Garveyites will join in the parade, a group named after the ideals of activist and publisher Marcus Garvey, whose ideas heavily influenced Malcolm X and later the Black Panthers, among other groups.
Burton said while X and King differed in their methods, they had a shared objective of social justice for Black people. King’s hallmark was a philosophy of nonviolence, a practice he espoused after studying civil disobedience at Morehouse College and the nonviolent protests Mahatma Gandhi organized against British colonial rule in India.
“We’re trying to keep this legacy alive and not let it die,” Burton said.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.