On Monday, marchers will go from the Greenwood County Courthouse to Morris Chapel Baptist Church in remembrance of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy as a champion of civil rights and nonviolent resistance.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

The lessons of the civil rights movement still echo to this day, and on Monday a Greenwood group will be celebrating the legacy of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. with a march through town.

The annual MLK Day march, organized by Donald Burton’s organization Dream Builders, seeks to connect people with the lessons of King’s March on Washington, which brought 250,000 people to the steps of the Lincoln Memorial to demonstrate for civil and economic rights.

