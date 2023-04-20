Planting a tree, saving a beetle from the sole of a shoe and hanging out with Miss South Carolina — all in a day’s work for a class of third graders at Mathews Elementary School.
Kirby Self, who was crowned Miss SC last month and is a Greenwood native, visited the school Wednesday morning as part of her work to spread awareness of sustainability around the state.
She read a few books with the class, then they headed outside to plant a Japanese snowbell tree near the playground where students got to get their hands dirty helping to press in the soil around the tree and make sure it was sturdy.
A few smaller friends showed up too. With Self’s prompting, the students decided a distracting beetle should be released outside instead of squished, and a rogue ladybug that landed on someone’s shirt was dropped right onto the young tree.
Self said sustainability is something that’s important to her. She was involved in sustainability efforts while at Clemson University, going on sustainability service trips abroad.
She said so much can be done firsthand, things such as collecting trash, unplugging electronics, that children can be actionable with.
“It’s little things that kids can take home and go ahead and implement and make a big difference, even in a small way,” she said. She plans to visit other schools in the future.
Kayla Beale, whose third-grade class got to spend time with Self, said it was good to see the kids get to be hands-on with planting the tree.
“Them being able to actually experience this and have this experience is wonderful and now hopefully it will be meaningful and stick with them and they’ll be able to maybe carry on or do other things to help the earth,” she said.
Along with Self, the Keep Greenwood County Beautiful organization helped plant the tree, which was donated by Wyatt Farms.
