Confusion during a change in leadership left the Greenwood Miracle League suspended after failing to submit a financial report from 2019.
The nonprofit baseball league for school-aged children with disabilities and special needs was suspended after staff failed to submit an annual financial report for 2019. The organization registered to solicit contributions that year, but didn’t submit the required annual report, said Renee Daggerhart, media relations director for the state Secretary of State’s Office.
Greenwood Miracle League Executive Director Brandon Strickland said he was made aware of the issue when someone tried to donate money to the organization online, but couldn’t because of the suspension.
“As soon as I found out about it I got on the horn with the Secretary of State’s office,” he said.
Strickland said there was some confusion over where mail was being sent to during some change in management at the nonprofit that likely contributed to missing this financial report. Since then, he said the organization has set up a new email and mailing address to hopefully prevent any further confusion.
“It just got mixed up in the shuffle some type of way,” he said.
Strickland said the organization’s secretary and treasurer have been working with the Secretary of State’s office to get the required forms filled out. He said the situation would likely be resolved by midday today.
The Miracle League enjoyed a single season on its new field, built in 2019 on The Burton Center’s Highway 72 property to replace a damaged field made of interlocking rubberized pieces. In April 2020, however, the league canceled its Spring season and has not played since out of caution because of COVID-19.
Strickland said three-quarters of the board seemed to support starting back up in fall 2021, but after speaking with Burton Center staff decided to defer their return to baseball another season.
“We are fully hoping to start up our Spring league in April,” he said Thursday. “We’ve got that brand new field and we’re excited to use it. We’re ready to play, and I know the kids are.”
He said staff will continue to monitor COVID-19 numbers and will adjust plans if necessary, but he was hopeful a Spring season could be just around the corner.