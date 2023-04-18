Speed hump 01
Greenwood county is considering a policy to change how it handles installing "speed humps," which are smaller than speed bumps and are intended to reduce traffic speeds in residential areas.

 DAMIAN DOMINGUEZ | INDEX-JOURNAL

Love them or hate them, many communities rely on speed bumps and humps to slow traffic through their neighborhoods.

On Tuesday, Greenwood County Council heard a proposal to update its 21-year-old speed bump policy to do away with bumps, and only install humps. Public Works Director Rob Russian said the 2002 policy included both: Bumps are more aggressive and slow traffic to between 2-5 mph while humps can be comfortably crossed at 10-20 mph.

