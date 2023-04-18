Love them or hate them, many communities rely on speed bumps and humps to slow traffic through their neighborhoods.
On Tuesday, Greenwood County Council heard a proposal to update its 21-year-old speed bump policy to do away with bumps, and only install humps. Public Works Director Rob Russian said the 2002 policy included both: Bumps are more aggressive and slow traffic to between 2-5 mph while humps can be comfortably crossed at 10-20 mph.
Although Russian said in his experience speed bumps and humps don't often deliver on expectations, neighborhoods request them as a means to slow traffic. The revised policy only allows speed humps, and details the process by which neighborhoods can apply and petition to get some installed.
Once approved, the neighborhood is responsible for paying for them. Russian said the estimated cost of the hump and signage is about $2,500. Council didn't vote on the matter Tuesday but took it under consideration.
In a public hearing, council heard feedback on a proposed rezoning of about 15.5 acres at 2020 Highway 246 S., where owner and developer Todd Bailey plans to build. His conceptual plan includes 81 dwelling units, with space for mini-warehouses and boat/RV storage beside the residential area.
His request was to rezone the area from single-family residential to general commercial, and though county planning staff and the zoning board recommended approval, the planning commission recommended denial in a vote of 7-6.
Bailey told council his plan is for the community to be owner-occupied, and houses ranging in price from $165,000-$180,000.
Residents of the adjacent Magnolia Place neighborhood came out to oppose the rezoning request.
"Why Magnolia Place," 52-year resident Bernard Watson said.
"It's like it's being shoved down our throats, and we don't really have a say in it," said Crystal Parks, whose grandparents built the home she lives in on Reynolds Street.
Those who spoke against the ordinance said they didn't want storage space backing up to their homes and were concerned about traffic. Council member Dayne Pruitt said amid staggering housing costs, affordable housing was a main concern among his constituents when he ran for his seat. Council member Theo Lane told guests that being owner-occupied reduced the risk of crime, the planning department's traffic analysis showed little cause for concern and he expects the development will increase property values in the area.
The rezoning ordinance passed unanimously.
Council also approved a bid from Davis & Floyd for the engineering services and due diligence on designing the South Greenwood Industrial Park. Located on about 262 acres at 514 Highway 221 S., four companies bid for engineering work on the project. Davis & Floyd had the highest-scoring bid according to the selection committee, and the second-lowest cost after Alliance Consulting Engineers.
In other business:
In a quarterly update on the county's investments, First Citizens Bank staff explained that inflation has been dropping and is expected to hit the fed's target for reduction in the third quarter of this year.
The county voted unanimously to revise its vacation leave policy to clarify that elected and appointed officials do not accrue vacation leave, nor can they receive payouts for vacation leave when they separate from the county.
In her monthly update, Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said the county's draft budget is complete and is under review, and will have its first reading before council on May 2.
