As federal dollars make their way to communities across the country, Greenwood County’s heads are trying to make sense of what the law allows them to spend these funds on.
The federal government has passed laws distributing money to communities throughout the country in an effort to help offset the costs of responding to the coronavirus pandemic and recover some of the income that municipalities and counties lost because of the pandemic-related economic downturn. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, passed in 2020 to offer reimbursement for COVID-related costs local governments incurred.
The past year saw a new tranche of money make its way down from the federal government — the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in March, distributed money to help turn the pandemic’s tide. The broad intent of these funds was to support COVID-19 response efforts, replace lost revenue for the receiving governments, stabilize the economy and fund solutions to public health and economic challenges.
The law will deliver $350 billion to eligible governments throughout the country. Greenwood city is getting $11.65 million, and the county will get $13.7 million.
But how can a government actually spend this money? So far, federal guidance has been unclear on many local government officials’ pressing questions.
“That’s the $13.7 million question. What are the rules and what are the eligible expenditures for ARPA money,” asked Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell. “One would think pushing out this massive amount of money that would have been something that would have been pretty straightforward and addressed on the front end, but as we sit here in December they still have not released the final rules on what you can spend this money on.”
It’s a good problem to have, said Greenwood City Manager Julie Wilkie, but it’s a daunting challenge. Everyone has different ideas on how to allocate these funds, and governments want to make the best use of what they assume is a once-in-a-lifetime investment from the federal government.
The question of whether to accept and spend these dollars is a moot point, Chappell said. Some have criticized this cash infusion as a waste of tax dollars that will have to be paid for down the road.
“Whether you’re right or not, the money has been earmarked and allocated,” Chappell said. “Greenwood County needs to spend the money in a way that’s prudent, reasonable and justifiable. Now whether the federal government should have given out this much money? That’s not for us to decide, that was already decided.”
The trouble comes in figuring out what’s an eligible expense under the law. The text of ARPA is more than 200 pages long, and the federal government has been changing its guidance on how to spend these funds since the act was passed.
“First, there’s really no guidance,” said Julie Latham, Greenwood’s finance director, “and then they just keep pushing down stuff and pushing down changes. It’s intensive to try and keep up with everything that comes at you. It’s kind of like they pass the legislation and then make the rules later.”
Some things are clear in the law. Public safety and dealing with the backlog of criminal cases clogging the court system is a clear intent of the law, and Chappell said Greenwood County has given the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office up to $100,000 a year for the next three years specifically to hire an attorney to help with this backlog.
But what about building renovations?
“The county does need more office space. Is it an eligible expense to build a new office complex if building that new complex is done in a manner that will mitigate future pandemics and epidemics,” Chappell asked.
Three people could read the law and come up with three different interpretations of it, he said. When you’re dealing with this much money, a mistake can be costly, and the federal government can ask local governments to return misspent funds.
“You can bankrupt organizations like that,” he said. “I don’t know how many cities and counties around the state of South Carolina would have five, six, seven, ten million dollars in free cash laying around.”
Wilkie said she’s asked the U.S. Treasury to clarify some of these matters, but the department seems swamped with similar questions and isn’t answering them. It’s not just about avoiding misspending; if a future bill allocates funds for infrastructure projects, Wilkie said she doesn’t want to spend these one-time ARPA funds on infrastructure issues that will have specific funding next year.
Local officials’ tentative approach has ben to look at what the biggest issues facing Greenwood are and see how they fit into the current ARPA guidelines. The focus is on public safety, Wilkie said.
“I can’t think of a bigger threat to Greenwood, South Carolina than the issues we’re facing right now with gang violence,” said city Councilman Johnathan Bass. “They’re overwhelmed right now. Our police department is overwhelmed.”
So far, the city has allocated more than $3.6 million in its ARPA funds. This includes hiring six new police officers and equipping them with new patrol cars. Other funds hire a court clerk and an attorney for the solicitor’s office, laptops for remote work, partial payments of police and firefighter salaries, premium pay for staff and revenue replacement for the city.
Public safety workers serve an essential function, said city Councilwoman Betty Boles, and while they’re better prepared for working with the public during the pandemic, some of these funds are being used to make a better environment for them and give them a salary increase.
“These are people who serve the public, and I saw that as a major issue,” she said. “Competing with other municipalities as far as salaries has been very difficult.”
Boles and Bass said while city officials are eying infrastructure projects dealing with water and sewer lines, patience is the right play for now. They don’t want to spend federal funds on those projects when there could be infrastructure funds coming later to specifically address them.
Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said the county has taken a slow and methodical approach to funding, to keep all available options open. She and Latham have both been keeping meticulous records of these funds, which are kept in separate accounts from other public dollars, so they can account for each cent when asked to by the federal government.
About $3.85 million in county ARPA funds have gone toward touchless screens for the tax and treasurer’s offices, protective equipment for the coroner’s office, a temperature screening kiosk for the courthouse, an attorney each for the solicitor and public defender’s offices and premium pay and hiring incentives for EMS and the jail. Other expenditures include a patient loading system and training manikins for EMS, $1 million to the Wilbanks Sports Complex, expanding the McCormick Area Transit’s services, upgrades to the restrooms at the Brewer center and workforce development funds.
“We’ve already designated some of our funds for enhancing the services provided to the citizens of Greenwood,” said Chuck Moates, county council chairperson. “Basically, our philosophy on council is how can we use this money to enhance what we’re doing? What’s the biggest bang for our buck?”
Council member Edith Childs shared his tempered approach to spending the funds, saying it would be sensible of council to find where these dollars could make the biggest difference rather than rushing to spend on various projects.
“What I would like to see some of that money used for is an administrative building where all folks, especially older folks and disabled people, could use a drive-thru rather than struggling to get up those courthouse steps or that ramp,” she said.
The county’s remaining dollars haven’t been allocated. Governments have until December 2024 to obligate the funds, and another two years to spend them.
“To me, time is on our side,” Chappell said. “Let’s not make a hasty decision that we may end up regretting in the future ... Let us figure out what the rules of this money are, and I think that dictates where we would recommend council go with this money.”
Latham said it’s a challenging question city council faces.
“Council is trying to make strategic decisions to position the city in the future, because we know that we’re not going to see funds like this ever again,” she said.