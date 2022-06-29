Greenwood’s chamber of commerce has a new interim president and CEO — former county treasurer Cathy Miller.
In a special called meeting Tuesday morning, all 13 present members of the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce board voted to hire Miller as an independent contractor to serve as interim CEO and president for six months, with the option to extend her term.
“Cathy has an extensive background in the Greenwood community, and she had expressed in general an interest in part-time work to give back to her community now she’s retired,” said Chamber Board Chairperson Kristin Manske.
Before searching for a full-time CEO and president to fill the void left when the board ousted former Chamber head Barbara Ann Heegan, Manske said they wanted an interim head to help guide its programs and efforts. Jeff Smith, president and CEO of the Greenwood Community Foundation, stepped into the leadership role after Heegan’s departure.
Miller has a lengthy history of leadership roles, including more than five years heading a local nonprofit. She served as Greenwood County’s treasurer until her retirement in December 2020. Before that, she served as executive director at Beyond Abuse, as a vice president at Clinton pharmaceutical manufacturer Aaron Industries, director of finance for Capsugel, CFO at Wesley commons and a division manager at Fujifilm.
"I have always been actively involved in the Greenwood community where I have worked and raised a family," Miller said. "I feel that my past work experiences in manufacturing, nonprofit and government sectors, and the corresponding relationships built along the way, are a perfect fit for this interim position with the Chamber. I am looking forward to the next six months and building new relationships."
Manske said Miller’s extensive background in Greenwood made her a promising candidate. She said she had lunch with Miller, who shared she wanted to help steer the chamber.
“We talked about our initiatives and immediate needs, and she agreed that she’d like to be that person, if the board so chose,” she said. “We want to reunite our committees and rebuild our relationships with them.”
Manske said rebuilding relationships with the chamber’s membership was a priority, as was looking into a tiered dues model that wasn’t fully implemented in recent years. She said she hopes Miller can help provide structure and support for the Chamber’s staff, and work alongside Greenwood Together to provide marketing for the county.
While Manske didn’t know how long it would take to recruit a full-time CEO and president, she said the next step will come when the board organizes a recruitment committee to start their candidate search.
The board’s former president Heegan was hired at the end of 2019, following a stint as head of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce in Oneonta, New York.
The Greenwood Chamber board voted to remove her May 31, following months of conflict between her and the board. Chamber board members said Heegan took an adversarial position on board decisions, and Heegan eventually refused a meeting with Manske days before the vote to oust her.
Part of the conflict, board members said, were complaints from committee heads that Heegan had taken too heavy a hand managing their relationship with the Chamber, overreaching in some cases. When the board voted to contract out management of the South Carolina Festival of Flowers, Manske said Heegan actively worked against the will of the board.
Manske said a priority moving forward is repairing relationships with committee heads and members that were damaged during these disagreements.