Some Greenwood voters will return to the polls Tuesday to cast more votes in the seemingly never-ending 2020 election. Incumbent Ward 5 Councilman Matthew Miller will face retired Greenwood police Maj. Urban Mitchell in a runoff.
In the general election, Miller received 537 votes to Mitchell’s 266. Neither candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
“Over the last four years, I’ve really enjoyed being on council and being able to work for everyone in the community,” Miller said.
Miller, who was first elected to council in 2016, said he wants to be a voice for those who didn’t have a voice on council.
“I care a lot about Greenwood,” Miller said.
Mitchell said he wants to continue his service in the city.
“I have been serving the citizens of Greenwood for 38 years,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he has the experience to squeeze the most out of the budget.
“I’m the one to do that,” Mitchell said. “I did it in the police department.”
Mitchell, 61, was born in Cincinnati. His dad was in pharmaceutical sales, which had the Mitchell family moving around often. His father was transferred to Greenwood and Mitchell, a U.S. Air Force veteran, ultimately moved to the area in 1981.
It was not long after moving to the area that he joined the Greenwood Police Department. During his 38-year career in law enforcement, he rose through the ranks to become a major supervising uniform patrol and then later the administration wing of the department.
He is a graduate of the FBI Academy in Quantico, Virginia and he received an associate degree in criminal justice from Piedmont Technical College.
Mitchell and his wife, Lisa, have one son and two grandchildren. They attend Our Lady of Lourdes in Greenwood.
Miller, 31, has lived in the City of Greenwood for the past decade but has lived in Greenwood County since birth. A graduate of Greenwood High, he said he received a bachelor’s degree in music from Lander University. After spending a few years as a professional musician, he got a job in quality control at Lonza.
He was recently elected as the third vice chairman of the Greenwood County Democratic Party.
Miller attends St. Mark United Methodist Church where he serves as an organist.
He said he wants to do more work with neighborhood revitalization, especially on the westside of the city. He said to accomplish this the city needs to continue its work with nonprofits like the Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity.
Miller also wants to work with developing neighborhood associations to keep the lines of communication between council and the community flowing.
“I would really like to start meeting with community leaders in these neighborhoods,” Miller said.
Mitchell said he would like to see the city expand its tax base through annexation and improving relationships within the community.
“I would also like to explore ways we can work with small businesses,” Mitchell said.
Mask ordinance“I wouldn’t necessarily be opposed to the mask ordinance,” Mitchell said.
He said he would consult the current data and talk with residents of Ward 5 before making a decision on supporting an extension of the mask mandate.
Miller, who has thrice voted in favor of the city’s mask ordinance, reaffirmed his belief that the masks are working.
“I don’t think that now is the time to give up,” Miller said.
Council will have first reading on a more permanent ordinance Dec. 21.
City revenueMiller said the city needs to work with Greenwood County’s legislative delegation to urge them to support the local government fund.
He also said the city needs to recruit more businesses to the city.
“We need to build back up our tax base,” Miller said.
Mitchell took a different approach.
“I managed the police departments budget,” Mitchell said.
Mitchell said he wrote several grants which helped the department supplement its budget. He said he believes there may be opportunities for the city in that regard.
Racial makeup
of city leadershipMitchell said the city needs to do more recruitment, especially at minority colleges.
“I think we do need to mirror the population of the City of Greenwood,” Mitchell said.
Miller agreed.
“We need to look like our community,” Miller said.
Miller said one of the ways the city has approached this issue is by creating a diversity council that can advise the city on diversity.
“We need to be active in recruiting a diverse staff,” Miller said.
The runoff for Ward 5 will take place Tuesday.