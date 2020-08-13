Matthew Miller said he has more he wants to do as a Greenwood City Council member and that’s why he filed for reelection to his Ward 5 seat.
If granted another term, Miller said he wants to help neighborhoods organize into groups or associations that can communicate with the city. He also wants council to work on issues for the fire department.
“I really think we need to do more for firefighters,” Miller said.
He listed pay increases for the police department as a council accomplishment and now wants to look at doing the same for the fire department to help make the city more competitive in recruitment.
Miller also said he wants the city to partner with more community organizations, such as the Greenwood Area Habitat for Humanity.
“I think it will be a great thing,” he said, while also citing collaboration between the city and Lander University.
Miller, 31, is a resident of Greenwood County. He has lived in the city for 10 years, he said.
“I’ve been here my whole life,” Miller said.
A graduate of Greenwood High, he said he earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Lander University. After spending a few years as a professional musician, he got a job in quality control at Lonza.
He has attended St. Mark United Methodist Church for eight years, where he also serves as an organist.
He was recently elected as the third vice chairman of the Greenwood County Democratic Party.
“I have always been involved and interested in politics,” Miller said. “I was approached earlier this year to help build the county party.”
Miller is serving his first term on council. He defeated Johnny Williams, who served on council for more than 30 years, Miller said.
“I thought it was time for kind of a new voice on council,” Miller said.
Miller will face Urban Mitchell, Wayne Kelley and Wayne Ables in the general election Nov. 3.