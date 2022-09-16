Bus after bus pulled into Piedmont Technical College on Thursday morning, as middle school students from throughout the Lakelands came to see what some of their future career options.

The Lakelands Career Showcase was a partnership through Piedmont Tech, the Western Piedmont Education Consortium, S.C. Works, Vision Greenwood and other agencies to put local careers, industries and the education options available at the college on display.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.