Piedmont Technical College students at the O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence learn hands-on using equipment they might see in local industries, all while middle school students toured the facility Thursday.
In the Be Pro Be Proud truck parked Wednesday at Piedmont Technical College’s career showcase, students had the chance to try out simulations of various careers, such as being a forklift operator or truck driver.
Piedmont Technical College students at the O’Dell Upstate Center for Manufacturing Excellence learn hands-on using equipment they might see in local industries, all while middle school students toured the facility Thursday.
In the Be Pro Be Proud truck parked Wednesday at Piedmont Technical College’s career showcase, students had the chance to try out simulations of various careers, such as being a forklift operator or truck driver.
Bus after bus pulled into Piedmont Technical College on Thursday morning, as middle school students from throughout the Lakelands came to see what some of their future career options.
The Lakelands Career Showcase was a partnership through Piedmont Tech, the Western Piedmont Education Consortium, S.C. Works, Vision Greenwood and other agencies to put local careers, industries and the education options available at the college on display.
About 1,600 eighth graders from area middle schools were bused in to see dozens of career options: EMS, utility line work, manufacturing, law enforcement, truck driving and many more. Schools from Greenwood, Abbeville, McCormick, Saluda and Edgefield counties attended.
“So much potential is all I can see, right here in the counties we serve,” Piedmont Tech President Hope Rivers said. “Allowing them to see what education looks like and feels like, right here.”
Employers set up their stations in the parking lot of the O’Dell Center for Manufacturing Excellence, where students were in classes learning the manufacturing and tooling skills needed for those careers. Alongside touring and learning about the jobs on display, students could see the classrooms where those skills are taught.
“I think seeing this facility and what it has to offer is key,” said Laura Padgett, Upper Savannah regional career specialist at Piedmont Tech. “For many of these students, this is their first field trip since the pandemic started.”
Making these careers tangible is key to letting students envision themselves pursuing these fields, said Matt Wiggins, dean of economic development and continuing education. People won’t choose paths they aren’t familiar with, and eighth grade students do their individual graduation plans in the spring. The hope of the career showcase was to broaden the horizons of what they’ll consider moving forward.
After seeing the careers on display outside the O’Dell center, students crossed the street to the Medford Center, where local industries, businesses and agencies had tables lining the exhibition space.
Merriweather Middle School student Wyatt Berry said he was excited to see careers involving circuitry and electrical work — he’s got an interest in tech. Other students gravitated toward simulations in the Be Pro Be Proud trailer, which included virtual versions of jobs such as operating a forklift, driving a truck and welding. Linemen from Duke Energy let students try on the protective gear they wear while working on power lines.
“I want the middle schoolers to recognize that education is broad, it’s not just what you see in the classroom,” Rivers said. “If you come out here, you can kind of have that hands-on opportunity to experience work and education, and how they match.”
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.