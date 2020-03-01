Magnolias, peaches and praline bacon — Saturday was a celebration of the South at the 32nd Self Regional Healthcare Foundation Mid-Winter Ball.
The annual event serves as a thanks to long-term donors and as one of the foundation’s biggest fundraisers. For many who attend, it’s a chance to dress to the nines.
“In this community, it’s one of the premier events, and it’s our chance to reach out to constituencies and educate them a little about the foundation,” said foundation Executive Director Ken Coffey.
The foundation’s job is to help raise funds for the hospital system. Its current fundraising campaign, “Our Vision is 2020,” is entering its final phase, which includes a complete renovation of the hospital’s emergency department.
Coffey said the campaign had a goal of $7.5 million and has already reached about $8 million, pushing toward its stretch goal of $10 million.
The event’s theme was the product of ball chairwomen Kelly Hastings and Casey Tompkins. Together, they came up with a simple, elegant approach to celebrating Southern staples. The signature cocktail at the bar was a peach bellini, while magnolia blossoms were used to decorate many of the tables.
In the main room of the Greenwood Country Club, silent auction tables offered more than 100 donated goods and services to bid on, while a photographer snapped pictures of the well-dressed guests. Down the hall, a tent out on the club’s green offered a sheltered dining space, along with a stage for live music.
Tompkins said the event had a record turnout this year, with more than 700 guests coming. For Coffey, he said it’s the chance to hopefully convince donors to increase their commitment to the hospital, all while having a good time.