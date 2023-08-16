Sunshine and clouds mixed. High 86F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: August 16, 2023 @ 3:31 am
Oscar Solis helps a visitor at the mobile consulate set up at Piedmont Tech this week.
A worker with the Mexican consulate speaks with someone visiting the mobile consulate.
The mobile consulate is providing citizens with passports or consular IDs.
MONICA RODRIGUEZ
Instead of driving for hours, Mexican citizens living in the area have the chance this week to receive and renew documents here in Greenwood.
A Mexican “consulate on wheels” is set up this week at Piedmont Technical College, offering a chance for hundreds of Mexican citizens to get updated passports or consular IDs.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on X @LindseyNHodges.
