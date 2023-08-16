Instead of driving for hours, Mexican citizens living in the area have the chance this week to receive and renew documents here in Greenwood.

A Mexican “consulate on wheels” is set up this week at Piedmont Technical College, offering a chance for hundreds of Mexican citizens to get updated passports or consular IDs.

