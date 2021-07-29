A move to expand the services of C and C Metal Recycling on Wingert Road in Greenwood County is on hold while the Joint Planning Commission of Greenwood County awaits information.
Commission members voted to table the request to amend the county’s zoning ordinance to allow the company to place a salvage yard for a pull-a-part business.
C and C operates a metal recycling business on the nearly 80-acre lot that processes vehicles by shredding them and selling the metal.
Cliff Redd of C and C said the company produces about 4 million pounds of steel per month.
Now, Redd wants to add a pull-a-part salvage yard — a place where mechanics can find used parts for cars — to the property.
“This is a new era in automobile recycling,” Redd said.
Greenwood County Councilmember Theo Lane spoke to the commission at the request of fellow council member Melissa Spencer.
“She does fully support the recommendation of county staff,” Lane said.
Lane, who previously accompanied Spencer to the property, said the company runs its business well.
“If approved, this will become the standard,” Lane said. “Mr. Redd and his staff have created a situation on that property that almost rivals a state park, it’s so neat, so nice and so well-groomed and so well built.”
But many nearby residents are not in favor of the company expanding its services — or increasing traffic on Wingert Road.
“I have to disagree with Mr. Lane,” said Steve Ehney, who lives on Wingert Road. “It’s not a state park, it’s not quiet, it’s not peaceful.”
Ehney said he spent less than an hour walking down Wingert Road picking up metal debris that falls off trucks coming from the site.
He said the heavy trucks have ruined the roads and the noise is awful.
“The explosions are horrendous,” Ehney said.
Jeff Scott said there is a constant haze and smell around the site and pollution has seeped into a creek that starts on the property. Scott also had a problem with the noise.
“The noise is so bad,” Scott said.
Residents spoke about hearing explosions from propane tanks going through the shredder that have not been properly emptied.
Draper Carlile, city/county planner, said the amendment being sought would not change whether the business could continue shredding but rather would allow it to host a pull-a-part business.
Nearby residents argued that it would result in the business shredding more cars.
Planning staff and the commission’s zoning committee recommended approval.
In tabling the application, the planning commission wants Redd to provide it with a plan for noise reduction and answer questions about setbacks.