Sai Gurram and Eleanor Din would have been honored for their accomplishments in the IT-oLogy Innovation Challenge at Greenwood County School District 50’s May Board of Trustees meeting, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, both Merrywood Elementary fifth-graders will not have the level of recognition they would have had in prior years.
For the past three years, the IT-oLogy Innovation Challenge has been in South Carolina. The competition challenges elementary, middle and high school innovators to find a creative way to use technology to solve a problem around them. Gurram and Din competed in the elementary portion of the competition.
Gurram placed in first for his Wildfire Extinguishing System, and Din received an honorable mention award for her Microplastic Awareness public service announcement.
Gurram’s Wildfire Extinguishing System used drones to extinguish fires quickly so the blazes did not spread and cause extensive damage. Creating a prototype would have been too complex for this competition, so he drew a diagram of how it would work.
“I was really proud that I went from honorable mention to first place in one year,” he said.
Last year, Din entered the competition and based her project on water pollution. Her Miscoplastic Awareness public service announcement delves deeper into a type of water pollution. She did research on how microplastics — super small pieces of plastic that can get into an organism’s water and food supply and harm them — are in the water in Columbia.
“I went last year, but I didn’t win anything, so it was really cool to win and have that experience this year,” she said.
Not being honored for their performances in the IT-ology Innovation Challenge is one of many ways the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered Din and Gurram’s 2019-20 academic year. The hardest part of being away from school is that they won’t see a lot of their friends next year when they make the jump to middle school because they will be attending different schools. Din did acknowledge that they could possibly video call them next year.
One aspect of learning from home that both students said they enjoyed was spending time with their families.
“Well it’s been nice,” Gurram said. “Usually there isn’t a lot of time to connect with our family members. This has been a good bonding experience.”
For the remainder of the school year, Gurram and Din will be finishing up instructional packets and online work. Din specifically, will be following a schedule she uses every school day.
“I wake up, brush my teeth and then do my work so that I have the rest of the day free,” she said.
Both students were supposed to go to the South Carolina State Museum in Columbia to talk to people and the competition’s judges about their projects in March, but since the COVID-19 pandemic closed all museums in the state, winners were chosen virtually.