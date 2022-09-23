John Stone retired three times, and three times he felt a call to return to the workforce.
“I retired with the full intent that I’m done,” Stone said. “I was just going to fish and play golf and do all those retirement things. I found out that our local paper, the Lincoln Journal, was going to close if they didn’t find a suitable buyer by the summer (of last year).”
Stone, a Lincoln County, Georgia resident, purchased the Journal in July 2021 and then later purchased the weekly papers in McCormick and Washington, Georgia and merged them in April under a new banner, The Lincoln-McCormick Journal Messenger and Washington News-Reporter.
The new paper contains three sections, with each focusing on news and sports from McCormick, Lincoln and Wilkes counties.
“I had not planned to do any of this,” Stone said. “I had planned to retire. Being a former journalist, I think having a local paper in a small community is essential for community news and coverage of government meetings. It’s absolutely critical.”
A group of McCormick-area residents owned the Messenger, while two different families owned the Journal and the News-Reporter. Stone found an opportunity to purchase and merge all three within a year’s time.
Stone started his career in news and worked at several stations, including as news anchor and reporter at WBBQ in Augusta. He retired from the news business and went into politics, serving on Capitol Hill as part of the staffs of Congressmen Charlie Norwood and Max Burns of Georgia and John Carter from Texas.
After retiring from politics, he reentered the workforce and served for five years as director of the Lincoln County Economic Development Authority. It was in that role that he learned plenty about the Lake Thurmond-area regions of South Carolina and Georgia, and those things are serving him well in his new role as owner and publisher of the Journal Messenger.
“There’s news that can be produced here that really can’t be produced any other way,” Stone said. “With the internet being what it is, you can look up world and national news, or even state news, anywhere. I think there is a longtime, permanent niche for weekly newspapers.”
He said weekly newspapers have to change at a time when readers are flocking from print to digital delivery.
“Our plan is to fully embrace the digital age, along with continuing the print tradition,” Stone said.
The new print product offers readers a broader snapshot of the region, and Stone said that has many advantages.
“The best positive feedback that I’ve received so far, which is universal and widespread, is that it’s nice to see what’s going on in the community next door to us. We didn’t realize that other communities were having the same issues on water, infrastructure and schools. It’s interesting to see what the different communities are doing with the same issues.”
The paper has news writers in all three counties and sports writers for the two Georgia counties. Stone is currently handling sports in McCormick. He said he’d like to have one sports writer for the entire region.
“The main thing we’re doing right now is growing, very carefully. One step at a time,” Stone said. “Some of the folks that been involved with the papers have been involved with them their whole lives, and now they’re passing the baton on. At some point, I’ll pass the baton on, too. I just want to make sure all three papers are in terrific shape and geared for the next century to be successful and stay out there.”
The new paper is retaining offices in all three counties, including the downtown McCormick office.
