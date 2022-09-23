Publisher
Buy Now

John Stone, publisher of the The Lincoln-McCormick Journal Messenger and Washington News-Reporter, shows off a newspaper inside the McCormick office.

 GREG K. DEAL | INDEX-JOURNAL

John Stone retired three times, and three times he felt a call to return to the workforce.

“I retired with the full intent that I’m done,” Stone said. “I was just going to fish and play golf and do all those retirement things. I found out that our local paper, the Lincoln Journal, was going to close if they didn’t find a suitable buyer by the summer (of last year).”

Journal Messenger Publisher John Stone talks about his newspaper.

Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.

Tags