Many students at Emerald are equipped with resources and warning signs of mental illness and suicide ideation after an initiative that brought the National Alliance on Mental Illness to the school.
The week kicked off with a lime green tinted football game — students, players and cheerleaders wore lime green — focused on mental health.
Then, throughout the week, NAMI gave presentations to classes that touched on things such as mental health stigma, warning signs, resources and tips on how to help one another.
Students also heard from Rachel Robinson, a young adult presenter with NAMI who shared her experience with mental illness and recovery.
“Since I’ve worked with high school kids, you know, I think I’ve seen the need firsthand from being a teacher, seeing the need for social-emotional support,” she said.
“You can’t learn well if you don’t have those healthy coping strategies. So I think just through that experience, I see, ‘Man, these kids really need to get this right. So everything else in their life can kind of fall in order.’”
She said it’s good to reach out to students early because there are rising suicide numbers.
“In order to have wellness, to thrive in life and not just survive, you’ve really got to have an understanding of your whole person from the physical to the mental health,” Robinson said.
Nicole Simon, a ninth grader who heard the presentation on Thursday, said there are people out there who need help and don’t talk about it, and the presentation can help them learn how to talk to each other.
“You never know what people have got going on in their life and maybe they need somebody to talk to,” Simon said.
Azailee Williams said by talking, people can find out they have a lot in common. Williams said she feels she can talk to her friends about things, but generally keeps her thoughts to herself.
“We talk and laugh, she said, I don’t want to be sad,” she said.
Tenth grader Antonio Coleman said it’s obvious that mental health needs to be talked about more and more.
He said he does feel like he can talk to his friends about it because some of them feel and think the same things he does.
It’s better to pull someone to the side — someone you’re close with — and tell them so they can help you, maybe by helping call the hotline or seeing a therapist, Coleman said.
“You can be better, just make sure that you get help in general,” he said.
Kayla Livingston, behavioral and mental health liaison for Greenwood County School District 50, said the district is trying to be proactive in its approach and not reactive.
“We want to bring awareness and light to something that is a major issue for our entire nation at this time, with suicide being the leading cause of death for 14 and 15 year olds and the second leading cause of death for adolescents,” she said.
“It’s something that we want other people to acknowledge and be aware of. We want to offer resources.”
NAMI has a 24/7 crisis text line. Text “NAMI” or “HOPE4SC” TO 741741. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be found at 988. Help is available to those who need it.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.