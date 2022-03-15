Long before anyone ever heard of COVID-19, mental health challenges among children and adolescents were a cause for concern.
In an effort to address these ongoing concerns, the South Carolina Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (SCAAP), alongside multiple partners across the state, have developed an action plan to tackle the urgent needs of children.
This action plan was driven by the recent declaration from the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry and the Children’s Hospital Association, and highlights six key areas:
Suicide prevention programs
Telehealth service
Acute mental health care
Service navigation and coordination
Communication between providers
School-based mental health services
“As pediatricians we’re concerned about the health of our children. We don’t stop when they’re adults,” said Dr. Robert Saul, president of SCAAP. “Mental health problems aren’t something that just develop in adult. We want to be reactive when we can, but it’s better to be proactive.”
Saul said there are many factors that can contribute to mental health issues in children, ranging from socio-economic factors to education or trauma, such as losing a family member or primary caregiver to COVID-19.
“So many children have lost parents or primary caregivers and that puts them at a significant risk because of the pandemic. Those are the children that need significant help or are at risk. We need to do much better at recognizing people who may be at risk before it’s too late,” Saul said.
Even the use of social media can play a part in the mental health of today’s youth. How much it contributes, he said, is unknown.
“I think social media should be controlled much like your child’s driving. I think the same should apply for social media, sex education talks, the use of drugs. Social media has contributed to some of this, but how much is hard to know,” he said.
It has also been shown that marginalized groups are at a greater risk for mental health issues in children. According to the U.S. Surgeon General’s Advisory, some of those groups at a higher risk include:
American Indian and Alaska Native youth
Black and Latino youth
Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander youth
LGBTQ+ youth
Low-income youth
Youth in rural areas and in immigrant households
Special youth populations
The advisory stated, “In recent years, suicide rates among Black children (below age 13) have been increasing rapidly, with Black children nearly twice as likely to die by suicide than white children. Moreover, socioeconomically disadvantaged children and adolescents — for instance, those growing up in poverty — are two to three times more likely to develop mental health conditions than peers with higher socioeconomic status.”
Black youth were also more likely than other youth to lose a parent or caregiver to COVID-19.
“It’s a public health crisis and it’s not getting the attention it needs. It’s not just adolescents — children are taking their lives too. We need to let people know that there is help available. There’s no glossing over this and if we don’t tackle it, it will only get worse,” Saul said.