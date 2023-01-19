For each person who dies by suicide, there are 316 who seriously consider it. The launch of the 988 mental health helpline gives those who consider suicide an opportunity to connect with someone who understands what they might be going through.

This helpline is available to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, or who struggles with alcohol or substance use. When this number is called, you’re directly linked to a mental health provider or counselor who is trained to de-escalate the situation and connect you to helpful resources.

