For each person who dies by suicide, there are 316 who seriously consider it. The launch of the 988 mental health helpline gives those who consider suicide an opportunity to connect with someone who understands what they might be going through.
This helpline is available to anyone experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, or who struggles with alcohol or substance use. When this number is called, you’re directly linked to a mental health provider or counselor who is trained to de-escalate the situation and connect you to helpful resources.
“In South Carolina right now all the calls are going to one call center — Mental Health America of Greenville County. Last year, the data shows around 35,502 calls from South Carolina numbers and Mental Health America of Greenville County was able to answer 24,224 calls. The other calls had to be transferred to call centers out of the state,” said Melanie Gambrell, executive director of Beckman Center for Mental Health Services.
The ultimate goal, she said, is for all of the calls to be answered in-state so people can access local resources.
Gov. Henry McMaster’s Executive Budget recommends a recurring $8.5 million for the Crisis Continuum of Care system to fund the 988 Suicide Prevention Lifeline Call Center in Greenville and establish a secondary call center as recommended by Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, expand mobile crisis dispatch and response teams so that one is assigned to each of the 16 mental health centers, and to increase crisis stabilization unit capacity for short-term, non-violent patients.
“We already have mobile crisis at all of the 16 mental health centers 24/7. The governor also recommended $648,000 recurring dollars for our Office of Suicide Prevention. This office engages, partners, and trains community organizations in suicide prevention efforts among youth and young adults,” Gambrell said.
With the governor’s recommendation, these funds will allow an increase in capacity and transform the state’s Crisis Care Continuum landscape to make sure people have the help they need.
Tacey Perillo, director of clinical services at Beckman, said 98% of calls that come in are handled by the 988 helpline crisis counselor, working through the crisis with the person without dispatching mobile crisis or law enforcement.
People can do this via phone, text or chat. And those who are veterans, part of the LGBTQ community, deaf or hard of hearing, or Spanish-speaking populations also have specialized services available to them.
“It’s a major step in diverting people away from our emergency rooms or away from our law enforcement providers. It provides a resource for the community 24/7,” Perillo said.
More than 23 million calls have been received across the country, part of a staggering number of people in need, according to Perillo.
“We de-stigmatize people picking up the phone or texting/chatting online that there is help available. I hope that helps reduce some of the stigma involved,” she said.
She added it’s all about word of mouth and spreading the word not only nationally, but locally. Perillo recently spoke at an event in McCormick and a man who hosts blood drives in the area asked for 300-400 of the 988 cards to pass out at their blood drives. And if you’re driving through Greenwood, you’re sure to pass multiple billboards about mobile crisis.
During normal working hours, Gambrell said anyone can walk through their doors and they will be seen at one of their six locations: Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens, McCormick and Newberry.
“If folks don’t want to call 988 but they are truly in a psychiatric crisis, if they call any of our office numbers even after hours their calls are transferred to the mobile crisis call center and they can also link them to resources,” she said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.