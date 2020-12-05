Veterans of the Vietnam War don’t like to talk about their time serving in Southeast Asia. Despite the painful memories, Jack Spear talked about his experience serving in the Air Force during that time.
Spear recounted a time when he was held back on an assignment.
“One day we flew to a little Army outpost,” Spear said. “Major looked at me said that he wanted me to stay there and establish it for a place to land planes and stuff.”
He said there were only five personnel in his group. One of the radio operators told Spear he was going to go ahead and set up radio contact.
“Instead of me going the next day, he went,” Spear said.
The outpost was overrun that night, he said.
“It was so bad he jumped out of the window to the little barracks there at the outpost,” Spear said.
A mortar round went off and the radio operator lost his hearing in both ears and his sight in both eyes.
“I’ve always thought – that could have been me,” Spear said.
Spear enlisted in the Air Force in 1966 where he worked as an aircraft mechanic. Two years later, he volunteer to serve in Vietnam where his knowledge of aircraft came in handy.
A captain from Hawaii was shot down.
“They told me to commandeer a helicopter and a full bird colonel was going to come out there with me,” Spear said.
He said they flew out to where the plane crashed and his job was to take it apart.
“I spent three days out in the woods disassembling the airplane because it was so tore up, couldn’t recover anything,” Spear said.
He removed radios and equipment from the aircraft, diagnosed why it crashed and then rigged it with explosives to blow it up.
“I found a bullet hole that had hit a control cable and caused the plane to crash,” Spear said. “The pilot was paralyzed from the waist down.”
Spear served for one year and five days in Vietnam before returning to serve out the rest of his four years of active service in Buzzards Bay, Massachusetts. During his time with the Air Force, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant and served as a crew chief, site chief and a rear seat observer.
He said he hasn’t kept up with anybody from his time in Vietnam, mainly because when his group was instructed by superiors to not get to know anybody. He also recounted being told to remove anything identifying himself as being with the U.S. military.
Other than being exposed to Agent Orange, Spear said he suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, which causes depression and mood swings. He said it has caused trouble in familial relationships resulting in him being married three times.
“I don’t talk about Vietnam a lot,” he said.
Spear said when he got out of the Air Force and moved to Greenwood, the home of his first wife, he was encouraged to go to a meeting of Vietnam vets where they discussed their time of service. He did and talked openly about his time there.
“I had nightmares,” Spear said. “I never went back.”
While psychologists might encourage talking about his experiences in Vietnam as a means to treat PTSD, Spear has found it only makes matters worse for him. He said many who served are reluctant to talk about their time in Vietnam.
“You’ll find that most Vietnam vets will tell you – if you brag about it, you didn’t do it,” Spear said.