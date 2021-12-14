ABBEVILLE — Families of Danny Wilson and Donnie Ouzts have waited three years for officials to move forward on a memorial at the site of the 2003 Bixby standoff. The wait ended Monday as Abbeville County Council approved funding for a memorial.
Councilmembers unanimously approved a motion to provide up to $20,000 to fund creating a memorial at the site of the 2003 standoff.
The subject was broached by council member James McCord who backed support for a memorial.
Council member Charles Goodwin was one of several officials who attended a memorial service last week which featured speeches and two wreaths for Ouzts and Wilson erected beside a granite marker in front of the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Department. Goodwin said family members of the late law enforcement officials had asked him about the status of a memorial.
The service was well-attended, he said. People are getting older and they are looking forward to some kind of memorial.
The property was given to the county in 2018 after the house where the standoff occurred was demolished.
No ideas were presented as to what kind of memorial would be created. County Director David Garner said some plans have been drawn up over the years. Work has been done on the site by volunteers. The county just needs the money. Grants have been sought, but they all have panned out.
The county has a contingency fund and council could look into using it, Garner said. The expense will depend on how elaborate a memorial is built. Basic concrete work could cost between $5,000 to $10,000.
In other business:
Council approved a resolution authorizing Garner to enter into an agreement with TS Rescue of Monroe, Georgia, for the purchase of 17 sets of Fire Bunker pants and Fire jackets for personnel not to exceed $30,200. Funding comes from Be Safe grants, which are noncompetitive.
Council approved final reading of two ordinances, one that rezoned 2 acres at 20 Wooden Bridge Road from forest agricultural to general residential and one that rezoned 9 acres at 741 E. Greenwood St. from restricted residential to general commercial.
Council appointed Ernest Ray Gunnells to the GLEAMNS Board and Patricia Diane Culbreth to the accommodations tax committee. It also reappointed Brenda Lomax to the accommodations tax committee and Doris Starks to the board of zoning appeals.
A move to cell service from AT&T has received positive feedback, Garner said. Employees have received new, updated devices for voice, text and data.
Work on the exterior of a fire department substation in the Diamond Hill area is finished, council member Rick Campbell said. Plumbing and wiring work is underway and he expects work to be finished soon.
After meeting behind closed doors, council approved using American Rescue Plan funds for the Starr-Iva water project. The county’s infrastructure fund will pay for a $354,800 waste handler for the landfill.
The council approved dealing with Rock Communications in Fort Mill for equipment to public service entities.