ABBEVILLE — Life goes on, but you never forget.
That was the message as people gathered at the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office on a cold, rainy morning to remember Danny Wilson and Donnie Ouzts, two law enforcement officials killed in 2003 as a situation escalated into a 14-hour standoff with Steven Bixby and his father, Arthur Bixby.
At least 50 people attended the event. Wreaths honoring both men were erected at the marker near the front door of the center. Joining relatives of the slain officials were law enforcement officers, past and present, politicians and friends.
Joshua Chiles, pastor of Life Center and a chaplain for local law enforcement, said he had trouble deciding what to say, mulling over the question as he took his children to school. The radio station was playing Christmas carols and Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”
It hit him hard because he lost his father in January and two weeks ago, his grandmother died, he said. He asked God if he could have anything, he wanted them back and to talk to again.
“The next song was ‘Joy to the World.’ People should not grieve,” Chiles said. “We will see our loved ones again. We gather here today because they loved others.”
He referenced John 15:13, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.”
“I know a lot of the family members,” Chiles said. “People remember what they were doing when they first heard the news.”
CHiles had just graduated from Gardner-Webb University and was working at Furman University when someone called and told him that two officers had been killed.
“The first thing I thought of was John 15:13. It’s always with me; it’s hardwired into me,” Chiles said after the service.
“We can find joy in loving each other,” he said. “Be happy you are here because you have something to do. Don’t mourn the men, look upon them as an example and you will receive joy.”
Charles Goodwin, an Abbeville County Council member and former sheriff, assured relatives of Wilson and Ouzts that “our prayers have always been with you.” Like veterans, officers put their lives on the line.
“They’re gone, but never forgotten and if any of you want to talk, please call me,” he said.
Sheriff Ray Watson and 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo echoed Goodwin’s statement about officers risking their lives. They do it every time they put on their badge, Stumbo said.
Watson urged people to keep officers in their prayers.
“It’s a cruel world out there now,” he said.
The property where the standoff occurred, 4 Union Church Road, now belongs to the county. The Bixby house was demolished in 2018. Watson hopes to see a memorial for Wilson and Ouzts — perhaps with a bench —built at the site. There have been talks with county officials, and everything revolves around money, he said.
One of Stumbo’s goals is the execution of Steven Bixby. Arthur and Rita Bixby died in 2011. Stumbo first called for the execution in 2017. His appeals have been exhausted and Stumbo said Steven Bixby doesn’t have a leg to stand on.
“We’ve been very vocal of the need for the families (Wilson and Ouzts) to get closure,” he said.