As the clear chime of the Navy bell tolled Sunday afternoon in the quiet reverence of the Greenwood County Veterans Center, dozens upon dozens of names were read aloud out of respect.
Many of these names were familiar to those in the crowd — more than 50 people gathered to attend the annual Memorial Day observation at the veterans center and listened as the names of local veterans who have died were each met with a ring of the bell.
“We remember and celebrate those who have given their lives and were, or are, wounded in body, mind or spirit,” said Dan Grubbs, American Legion Post 20 chaplain and master of ceremonies at Sunday’s event. “That’s our friends, our families, so it’s very special to be able to do that.”
Last year, the Coronavirus pandemic kept local veterans organizations from hosting the annual observation, but Grubbs said this year he was overjoyed to be able to return to tradition. He shared with the crowd the history of Memorial Day, along with the symbolism of the Poppy flower, a World War I icon of the sacrifices made by those who fought for their countries.
Women of Legion Post 20 Auxiliary set the table in ceremonial honor for all who served and were declared missing in action or taken as prisoners of war. Fred Malone, who runs the military museum at the veterans center, chimed the Navy bell in the memorial ceremony, and retired Marine Lt. Col. Joe Como recalled some of his earliest memories of joining the military in a guest speech.
“I’ve basically been in solitary confinement for the last year in my house at the lake,” Como said. “I’m going to be 92 in three months, and I sure didn’t think I’d spend one of my final years locked up at home.”
Como, who was born during the stock market crash of 1929 and joined the Marines during the Korean War, shared his memories of the history he lived through. He remembered hearing the news of the attack on Pearl Harbor over the radio and helped paint a picture of what Memorial Day observations looked like during his childhood.
“I’d like to give you an idea of what it was like growing up in that town, and what Memorial Day was all about,” he said. “When I grew up, it was called Decoration Day. Decoration Day, of all the holidays, was the biggest day in all the calendar year — except maybe for Christmas.”
He recalled the town parades, bands from out-of-town schools leading marches, and decorating the graves of soldiers throughout town. He remembered one year where he and a cousin took a tour of five cemeteries, watching the rifle salutes for the fallen.
When the Korean War came, Como volunteered to join the Marines instead of being drafted into the Army and began a career of service that would span most of his adult life.
He remembered sitting in a command post during the Vietnam war, listening to radio chatter to ensure he could back the infantry up with his artillery battalion if they needed help. On another speaker overhead, he listened to the news from home — halfway across the world — of Robert Kennedy’s assassination.
“We lost six men that day. As I sat there and listened to this thing every hour, I had a very difficult time containing my emotions. You know, officers aren’t supposed to show their emotions, but I was having a difficult time keeping the tears away and biting my lip,” he said. “If we make it out of here alive, as long as we’re alive, on this day you’re going to hear on the radio, on the TV, in the newspaper, ‘This is the day that Bobby Kennedy was assassinated.’ ... At that time I wondered to myself, how about these six young kids we’re sending home — most of them 18 to 21 years old?”
They sacrificed their ability to grow up and raise a family, Como said, and he still prays for them to this day.
For those veterans still living, veterans center staff invited Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont and the nonprofit group, Upstate Warrior Solution, to talk with attendees about their services. Elijah Gregg with Upstate Warriors said the group started in Greenville a few years ago and has been spreading through the region, trying to connect veterans with services and benefits in their area.
“A lot of veterans don’t know who to contact or who to reach out to, so we try and help with that,” Gregg said.
The group tries to help homeless veterans, connect people with employment services and find health care options for veterans. County Veterans Affairs Director Rosalind Burke said she’s hoping to work more with Upstate Warriors, to offer other ways of getting help to veterans in need in the area.