A pothole got Tom Melson into politics.
Melson's daughter, a 20-year-old sophomore at Lander University, struck a pothole coming back from school one afternoon in late 2018 or '19. She was fine, but the bump caused costly damage to her car.
He helped her figure out insurance matters and contacted a county representative. The pothole was on a county-maintained road and hadn't been reported, he said, so the state couldn't help offset the cost of repairs.
This brush with local politics showed Melson the importance of having officials residents can rely on to make sense of government for them. His own father had worked as a political advocate helping register voters in Georgia, where his family is from, so Melson said stepping into politics felt like a natural fit.
Melson, 57, is one of three Democrats running to fill the late Steve Brown's Greenwood County Council District 5 seat. On Tuesday, he'll face Ron Davenport and Sloan Griffin Jr. in a primary election, and the winner will contend for the seat against the Republican primary winner, chosen from candidates Mary Ann Goodman, Jim Medford and Dayne Pruitt — provided there is no need for a runoff.
"I feel as though a county council person should be kind of the people's voice when it comes to dealing with incidents like that," he said. "There are people out here who basically don't know the process."
Melson served in the U.S. Army for 22 years, from 1993 to his retirement in 2016. His last unit was the Third Army, and he was the second generation of his family to serve in that division. He has been married 19 years to his wife, Belinda, and besides his 20-year-old daughter, he has a 23-year-old son. He was born in Georgia but has lived in Greenwood for nearly two decades.
He hopes to bring his dedication to public service to bear for the people of Greenwood County if elected. He wants to focus on improving the county's roads and getting job-seekers into local jobs.
"It was brought to my attention that we're having to start hiring from outside of Greenwood County and outside the state," he said. "There are enough people in Greenwood County that don't have jobs, and there's the training infrastructure in place with Piedmont Tech, which according to them has one of the top mechatronics departments in the Upstate."
Marry local training programs with local industries to create a pipeline for certifying a homegrown workforce, he said. He's also learned about the dam at Lake Conestee, which holds back toxic sediment and that reports have said is harming the dam's integrity. If it fails, that sediment would flow down the Saluda River toward Greenwood.
Melson said he'd want to reach out to the Army Corps of Engineers and Greenville officials to see what can be done to expedite repairs to the dam. The Corps could also help with dredging the lake, a project many have called for.
"To my knowledge, I'm the only qualified engineer running for county council," he said. "I got my engineering training with the Army. ... Knowing their capabilities and having actually worked with those capabilities, I feel that can be done."
Since launching his campaign, Melson said he's spoken with some residents and issues of family, education and transparency have stood out as clear concerns. He wants to help with broadband expansion efforts, especially to provide high-quality internet service for students taking virtual classes from home.
Better connectivity could lend itself to better fire and EMS response times, he said. Greenwood County needs more affordable housing for working people, which could be addressed through speculative construction, he said.
"I'm just a common man looking out for the interests of all the people of Greenwood County — the average father who goes out and works for his family," he said. "I feel like I'm also there for the single mom who's had hard times raising her family, who just wants to get a job that will pay and put food on the table, keep a roof over their heads."