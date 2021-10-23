How do you stop domestic violence before it ever happens?
That’s the challenge the staff at Meg’s House have taken on this year, as the nonprofit known for providing shelter and services to people who have suffered intimate partner violence shifts gears to teach the community how to avoid it in the first place.
“We know that’s where we’re going to make the most impact,” Executive Director Alice Hodges said. “That means having programs that are evidence-based that, when delivered to our youth, they’ll understand the dynamics of a healthy relationship.”
Operating since 1990, Meg’s House has provided victim support and services for people affected by domestic violence. Along with the shelter providing affected women and children a safe place to stay, Hodges said the group helps people get housing of their own and build a life for themselves free of abuse.
Throughout October, the nonprofit has been hosting events and campaigns for Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but Hodges said this year has marked a change in the group’s programming. They’ve hired Prevention Specialist Jessica Garcia, who’s job it is to bring programs to Greenwood to lessen the effects of domestic violence by promoting healthy relationships with children as early as pre-kindergarten.
“We’re teaching these kids how to have positive, healthy relationships and how to have interpersonal control of their emotions,” Garcia said. “We’ve never stopped focusing on the prevention of batterers as well. We don’t only want to avoid unhealthy relationships, but we also want to prevent children from growing up with unhealthy behavior and potentially becoming batterers.”
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, Garcia has had little chance to get into schools for in-person sessions. She’s on pre-recorded activities and lessons, and provides teachers with a script or worksheet to guide students. Thousands of students in Greenwood County School District 50 have heard one of her lessons, and she said virtual sessions have helped get the information to more people.
She meets once a month with the children at the Starz24 Teen Center and Lakelands Boys & Girls Club, and helps train staff in how to help children express themselves in healthy ways and develop positive relationships.
“It’s been like pouring water into an area with drought,” she said. “Our adults in this community, they want what’s best for the children.”
The newfound focus on prevention won’t stop Meg’s House from providing the same responsive services it always has, Hodges said. No one should be expected to confront domestic violence on their own, and she said nonprofits and volunteers are ready to help anyone.
“Of course these are obviously very necessary services,” she said. “That is why it’s so important not just during the month of October, but all year we have awareness events.”
Engaging the community is key, and Hodges said she’s grateful for how receptive and supportive Greenwood has been of the agency’s programs. Volunteers and donors give of their time and resources, but she said needs change over time, as do the ways to donate.
Meg’s House posts its wish lists and needed items on Facebook at facebook.com/MegsHouse, and anyone seeking help can call the 24/7 crisis hotline at 864-227-1890. Anyone with questions about how Meg’s House can help is encouraged to call.
“You don’t have to live in that situation,” Hodges said. “There’s hope, and there are people ready to help you out of it.”