Earlier this year — before connecting with two nonprofits — Marissa Silva said she was at her lowest point, living in a barn and expecting a baby, who is now 4 months old.
Megiddo Dream Station, a faith-based nonprofit that is new to Greenwood but not South Carolina, helps people be self-sufficient. It helped Silva hone her job skills and find work.
This was after Silva got out of crisis situations and was helped through A Place for Us Ministries.
Megiddo Dream Station provides intensive job training and social skill development. It teaches unemployed and under-employed adults how to become better job candidates.
In late August, Megiddo executive director Kay Benitez and W. Bryan Bellotte, tapped as Megiddo Dream Station’s Greenwood County project director, discussed the nonprofit’s start in Greenwood.
Benitez, 58, said the tuition-free Work for Success program is designed to help people get jobs and be assets to businesses who hire them.
“Classes in our eight-week program have different themes, from goal-setting to how to prepare for a job interview or how to write a resumé, project management and more,” Benitez said, noting Megiddo has been working with another local nonprofit, A Place for Us Ministries, providing afternoon classes for that nonprofit’s clientele.
Classes typically are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday.
“Part of our program involves people enrolled in it doing a project in the community to make a difference,” Benitez said. “Our groups have built wheelchair ramps, done clothing drives and litter pickups. It’s really according to the skills of each particular group. ... We do require students in the classes to complete 20 hours of community service volunteering.”
Work for Success students must adhere to a strict attendance policy and complete community service and assignments in order to graduate from the program and be recommended for job placement, Benitez said.
“We’re kind of a no-excuses organization,” Benitez said. “We will train you to do the work. We need you to show up. When we started this endeavor in 2012, employers told me they need people to show up and they need employees to get along with people.”
Before Benitez and Bellotte came on board with Megiddo Dream Station, they worked with Golden Harvest Food Bank.
“My job is recruiting,” Bellotte said. “We need volunteers to expand and we need businesses to let us share what we do, and hopefully, partner to put our students in the workforce, once they graduate from our program.”
Bellotte, 50, says both large industries and small businesses in Greenwood could benefit from Work for Success job placements.
“Employers are struggling to find people who will come and work,” Bellotte said. “I pastored in Greenwood for 18 months, years ago, at a Whitehall Church of God that was previously on highway 221. ... We have a 97% placement rate and a 95% job retention rate. I have no doubt this will make an impact in Greenwood.”
Bellotte said he considers it “God’s timing” that A Place for Us was seeking a job-training program and that Megiddo Dream Station is getting its footing in Greenwood with the pilot program there.
Midweek, Work for Success classes include Bible study, a communications class and a finance class, Benitez said.
“A lot of our people have either been out of work for an extended period of time or they have not successfully gained or kept employment,” Benitez said. “One of our clients was someone incarcerated for 38 years who needed help getting back into the workforce and society. ... We helped someone who was homeless for 22 years. Some have master’s and college degrees and made bad choices, getting into drugs and alcohol. A wide range of people come through our program.”
Marissa Silva, 25, graduated from Megiddo Dream Station Greenwood’s Work for Success program on Dec. 13.
She said she found herself in Greenwood from another Upstate community, pregnant with her fourth child and facing struggles with addiction, homelessness, estrangement from a spouse and her older children, incarceration and more.
Megiddo Dream Station Greenwood launched pilot program classes at A Place for Us Ministries in September.
It’s through that latter-mentioned nonprofit, which helps young women in crisis, that Silva found Megiddo Dream Station Greenwood and Work for Success.
Established in 2001, A Place for Us Ministries is a residential Christian-based program headquartered in Greenwood that helps young women in crisis situations.
“I was not on the right road before,” Silva said. “Now, I’m going in the right direction. I came to A Place for Us Ministries in September 2021 and went through Megiddo.
“I’ve been working as a kitchen assistant at Gather Bistro in The Alcoves for two months, and I’ve been sober for six. Some of the most helpful job skills and training through Megiddo have been what they call ‘soft skills.’”
These “soft skills” Silva said, have helped her to project proper tone and body language when communicating with others and learn to implement “godly principles.”
“I’m definitely glad I got an opportunity for a second chance,” Silva said.
Megiddo Dream Station Greenwood is looking for qualified volunteers to share their areas of expertise with students such as Silva and Megiddo’s Work for Success classes.
“We would also like to partner with businesses for employment of our students,” Benitez said.
Megiddo Dream Station was started in 2012 as a charitable initiative by developer and entrepreneur Weldon Wyatt, who hired Benitez to make it a reality.
It is headquartered in Graniteville, near Aiken, and now has several satellite programs.
“Graniteville was home of a big train derailment in 2005 and a lot of people were out of work,” Benitez said. “Philanthropist Weldon Wyatt gave us a building and seed money (for Megiddo.)”
Benitez said some 3,000 jobs were lost in the small community after the derailment, and mills in the area that employed large numbers of people shuttered.
In addition to Greenwood, Megiddo Dream Station operates in Charleston, Bamberg, Barnwell, Edgefield, Johnston, Aiken, North Augusta and New Ellenton.
For information on Work for Success classes and Megiddo Dream Station in Greenwood, contact Bryan Bellotte at 864-881-8833 or bryan@megiddodreamstation.org.