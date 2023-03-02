ABBEVILLE
This deputy has a nose for crime.
He also has fur, paws and a taste for nacho cheese-flavored Doritos, according to his handler, deputy Kaleb Davis.
Astro, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois-German Shepherd mix, started working with the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office in July.
Davis said they started K-9 training school together in March. Part of the 10-week training process was seeing how well they would work together. Two weeks into training, Davis said he knew he and Astro were compatible.
“The first step of their training was creating a bond, ... knowing that I’m his No. 1 fan and he is Astro’s No. 1 fan. That’s why they are called a K-9 team,” Davis said.
Training is as much for the handler as the dog, he said. Davis grew up working with hunting dogs. His first experience was in 2015 with Riggs, his duck-hunting partner. He got him in his junior year of college and they trained together. Davis also worked for two years training dogs with Colby Williams of Top Line Retrievers in Hodges.
“That’s what sparked my fire to continue in the dog world, being in this lifestyle,” he said.
The experiences proved useful when the sheriff’s office decided to have a K-9 unit.
Astro has a natural drive to go to work — he really enjoys his job, Davis said. But also, he has that other side. Astro is approachable and laid back — a normal dog — when he’s off work.
Astro, who is from Slovakia, takes commands in Czech and Dutch. During an impromptu training session, Davis issued commands in Czech. Astro responded promptly each time. Davis said a Belgian Malinois has a drive and a desire to work. German shepherds are very intelligent.
Thanks to his nose, 3.5 pounds of meth has been confiscated. Astro also has found large sums of cash that were the proceeds of illegal drug sales. He has located 13 people who attempted to flee a residence or a traffic stop. Astro also can help in the search for missing people.
His presence can be an additional safety factor for officers, Davis said. In a high-risk situation, Astro definitely makes people think, “maybe I should go about my business.”
Astro’s performance has been exceptional, he said.
“In my opinion, he is more than just a K-9, he is a vital part of the Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office,” Davis said. “I like to tell people he is a four-legged deputy. He has good days and bad days, but he knows his job.”
No taxes were used for the K-9 program. Davis said it was funded through seized narcotics funds. The program also has received support, training and equipment through organizations such as the Kilo-9 Foundation, K9s United and the Hyco Fund, which was started in honor of Hyco, a K-9 officer who was killed in the line of duty in 2015 in Anderson County.
Astro’s job includes outreach, such as visiting children at schools.
“It was Astro’s show,” Davis said of a recent visit to a middle school. “It was good to see young kids engaged. A dog brings a smile to your face. He definitely took over the room. ... My job was done at that point.”
When not on the job, Astro relaxes. He likes to swim in ponds. His biggest pastime is barking at deer and chasing them out of the yard, Davis said. If he’s off work, he’ll be hanging out, laying in the sun, living the dog’s life.
“I’m lucky. I get to see Astro every day, when we’re off work and on work. Davis said he can see his professional stature and then when at home, he sees the big brown dog. His daughter loves talking to him when he’s running around the backyard.
“She smiles at him, it makes you enjoy him. She spoils him. If I let her, she’d have bows in his hair and tail, and polish his nails.
“Purple wouldn’t be his color, I don’t think,” Davis said.
Their relationship is mutually beneficial. The biggest thing Davis said he has learned from Astro is to trust him. He knows his job and does it well. He learns to read and interpret what Astro is doing.
“I think Astro can definitely sense the moments in law enforcement, he is really good at reading emotions and those high-stress times,” Davis said of what Astro has learned from him. “He’s really figured out my personality, how I am as a person.
“I like to say that I’m professional as well as having a sense of humor. He can definitely tell when my sense of humor is coming out. He can tell how I feel about something.”