Piles of medical records dropped on the side of the road in Hodges earlier this month were not disposed of properly.
Two piles of medical records in manila file folders were left on the side of Dud Road in Hodges earlier this month. They were picked up by someone sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.
The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, known as HIPAA, has privacy rules that govern what entities must do with medical records.
The state requires that medical records be kept by providers for 10 years for adults and 13 years for minors. They can then be destroyed.
HIPAA requires that protected health information must be destroyed in a way that does not jeopardize its protection.
“Covered entities are not permitted to simply abandon PHI or dispose of it in dumpsters or other containers that are accessible by the public or other unauthorized persons,” according to a HIPAA webpage.
For paper records, destruction may be in the form of “shredding, burning, pulping or pulverizing the records so that PHI is rendered essentially unreadable, indecipherable, and otherwise cannot be reconstructed.”
The records were left on the side of the road intact.
The medical records seemed to be related to a physician who practiced in a different county until 2019. Attempts have been made to contact that physician.
Numerous entities have said they were not involved in the removal of the records from where they were left on Dud Road.
The whereabouts of the records remain unknown.
