Medical records
Buy Now

One of two piles of medical records sit off the side of the road on Dud Road on Feb. 13. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Piles of medical records dropped on the side of the road in Hodges earlier this month were not disposed of properly.

Two piles of medical records in manila file folders were left on the side of Dud Road in Hodges earlier this month. They were picked up by someone sometime between Feb. 13 and 14.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.