Trash bags full of sensitive medical records were recently left on the side of a dirt road. They’re gone now and in the hands of someone, but who?
The heaps of records were left dumped on Dud Road in Hodges. When they were left there is uncertain.
The Index-Journal photographed the piles of documents on Monday evening following a tip from someone who passes through the area and noticed them last week. The records were there at 5 p.m. Monday and gone by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
The paper contacted Self Regional Healthcare, which had also been told of the records by someone else. The records did not come from the hospital and the hospital does not have them, according to Mark Hyatt, director of marketing and public relations.
The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t have a report related to the documents, Capt. Josh Hood said. Amber Nappier, Greenwood County litter coordinator, said the documents were not picked up by her office.
The person who alerted the newspaper to the documents also said they did not pick them up.
Records the Index-Journal reviewed on site appeared to be related to a doctor who has not been licensed to practice since 2019 and seemingly moved out of the area that year.
