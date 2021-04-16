Jim Medford will lead the Greenwood Workforce Development Task Force under the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.
In this role, Medford will lead the efforts of the newly established task force in support of the Workforce Strategic Plan shared at a recent Greenwood Together community stakeholder meeting.
Medford is a Greenwood Chamber board member, and chairman and owner of The Links at Stoney Point.
“This group’s goal is to partner with all of our county’s stakeholders — from our educational institutions like Piedmont Technical College, Lander University and our school districts, to our workforce-focused state and community organizations — to ensure our community is well positioned to meet the needs of our employers,” Barbara Ann Heegan, Chamber president and CEO, said in a news release. “These stakeholders are already working closely with the business community and are committed to meeting the county’s workforce needs. The task force will provide a structured avenue for them to coordinate efforts and we will keep the community informed and engaged.”
The task force will consider and recommend strategies and practices to:
Ensure Greenwood County is preparing its residents for high-value jobs that currently exist.
Position the county to attract high-value jobs in key industry sectors.
Create more jobs through a collaborative approach to workforce training that enables small business development.
Finance these initiatives by leveraging existing state and federal resources.
The task force’s 22 members will represent a variety of business, labor, workforce training, education and community-based organizations, as well as the faculty, administrators and students of Piedmont Technical College and Lander University.
Six working subcommittee groups will focus on: manufacturing; health care; small business and food service; training and education; state government; and marketing and recruitment.