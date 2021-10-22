Greenwood County can't afford an unskilled negotiator, Jim Medford said.
The 65-year-old businessman who owns The Links at Stoney Point golf course and residential community said his 20 years of involvement in local economic matters has given him the insight and has built the relationships needed to effectively represent District 5.
Medford is one of three Republicans running to fill the Greenwood County Council District 5 seat left vacant when council member Steve Brown died. On Tuesday, he'll face Mary Ann Goodman and Dayne Pruitt in a primary election. The winner will contend for the District 5 seat against the Democratic primary winner, chosen from candidates Ron Davenport, Sloan Griffin Jr. and Tom Melson — provided there is no need for a runoff.
"We need an experienced person that knows what the issues are," Medford said. "I cannot match Steve's 40 years of governance, but I'm right there as far as experience, contacts, as far as the knowledge of the issues and how we have to go about solving those."
Prior to buying Stoney Point, Medford said he and wife Denise grew a Clinton-based pharmaceutical company from 34 employees to about 750 between a plant in Clinton and another in Los Angeles. In the years after the 2008 housing market collapse, Medford was looking for investment opportunities.
"Not only was the community housing and whatnot in peril, but the golf course, everything was in bankruptcy," he said.
He and Denise looked at Stoney Point, the lakeside golf community off U.S. Highway 221, and decided to buy it in 2010. He said he could either have cut expenses to meet his budget, or go the "Field of Dreams" route and build more in the hopes of attracting people.
He said they worked on landscaping, built a golf pro shop and a pub on the grounds.
"We had to build it up to be hopefully one of the best golf courses in our area," he said. "Simultaneously, we put a lot of contractors back to work."
Working with tourism officials, Medford said he brought in LPGA golf tournaments and offered the course to area nonprofits for benefit tournaments. Recently, he bought more of the undeveloped land surrounding the course to build 130 new houses at a time when he said Greenwood is in need of housing.
His work connected him with local economic development officials, CPW staff, the Greenwood Metropolitan District and multiple county departments.
"I've worked very closely with the county council to get the new animal shelter built, which was a public-private venture," he said.
Medford helped pitch projects during the 2016 Capital Project Sales Tax efforts. He chaired Greenwood Partnership Alliance's economic development board, helped with surveying for the Lake Greenwood Master Plan with Connect Lake Greenwood and currently serves as chairperson of the Piedmont Technical College Foundation board of directors and the workforce development task force headed by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce.
"For 20 some-odd years now, two decades, I've been involved in what the county has to consider," he said. "Now more than ever, there's a lot of federal money coming down, whether you like it or not according to your political views."
He said he's equipped to negotiate Greenwood's fair share of infrastructure funds. Some swathes of the county suffer from lack of access to a quality broadband internet connection.
"That's money that doesn't exist through county funding," he said. "We have to go out and present our case to access that from this money that's down in Columbia. ... This is what I've been doing for a lot of years."
Internet access ties into workforce and economic development, he said. His ties with Connect Lake Greenwood keep him apprised of the issues facing residents in the lakeside portions of District 5. He said he still needs to spend more time in Ninety Six to gauge their needs. If elected he wants to address needed repairs on state and county roads, work alongside Piedmont Technical College to improve health services education and hopefully meet local needs for health care workers.
"I was born here in South Carolina, in Greer, South Carolina. Denise and I have lived here for two decades," he said. "We've put our heart, our soul and passion on our sleeve for this community every day in numerous ways."