Officials with South Carolina’s newest governor’s school think it’s on track to meet a tall goal: match or pass the enrollment at the state’s other governor’s schools within a decade.
To that end, the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe requested $2 million in recurring funds and $5.9 million for one-time capital expenses in its budget summary, which was filed in late September. Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive budget, released early this month, endorses a $540,000 increase in the agency’s operating budget and $3.4 million for the school’s capital projects.
This is how John de la Howe’s request compares to the executive budget’s allotments:
The school sought $2 million in recurring funding for its annual operating budget, which would increase it by more than 30%. The executive budget allocated an additional $540,000, or about a quarter of the request.
The agency asked for an additional $2.1 million to renovate John de la Howe Hall, which was included in the executive budget.
The institution requested $1.3 million to build an ag shop, which was included in McMaster’s proposal.
The organization sought $2.5 million for a campground on Lake Thurmond. The governor did not include the project in his budget.
McMaster’s executive budget represents his priorities and proposed spending, which acts as a starting point as the Legislature works its way through the budgeting process.
The next step is for representatives from John de la Howe to appear before the House Ways and Means Committee’s Public Education and Special Schools Subcommittee. That appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.
The $2 million askSouth Carolina’s burgeoning residential ag school sought a $2 million infusion for its operating budget — a more than 30% increase — citing anticipated growing costs as it expands. While it’s dependent on finishing the process of contracting out work, the agency intends to finish renovations on the final three of 12 residential halls, which should allow the student body to grow to roughly 100 in the next fiscal year.
A review of budget plans filed by more than 100 state entities found such requests were relatively rare. Instead, most agencies tied funding to new programs or narrow requests. For example, the Department of Agriculture requested $75 million for a grant program announced last month, while the Office of Attorney General sought $1.7 million for salary adjustments as the agency struggles with retention and recruitment.
That’s not to say John de la Howe was alone. It wasn’t. The Governor’s School for Math and Science sought a $417,382 increase for operations, a sum calculated from the 7.52% increase in the Consumer Price Index from June 2021 to June 2022. “If this funding is not received, we will continue to use the current budget, but inflation is eroding our ability to provide and receive these supplies and services,” the agency reports in its budget plan. It was not included in the executive budget.
The Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities requested a $400,000 jump in its operating budget, which the school said it would use to prioritize security and safety. No such funds were allotted to the school in McMaster’s budget.
Among its other requests, the Department of Juvenile Justice sought an infusion of $10 million into its annual budget, citing inflation. The executive budget allotted $8 million, or about a 6% increase, “as the agency rebuilds its capabilities.” The department saw its director ousted amid growing concerns about conditions inside the agency’s facilities and an investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice.
John de la Howe President Tim Keown said the agency is grateful for the $540,000 included in the governor’s budget, which will help accommodate the additional students and residence halls. With that boost, the school’s 2023-24 operating budget would be $7.45 million.
Building a foundationA small student body, specialized teachers and a residential component at de la Howe come with a steep cost per student: more than $87,000.
That’s nearly six times the per-pupil spending at Greenwood County School District 50, which had an estimated revenue of $15,739 per student for the current fiscal year. The state average is $16,702.
Keown said the other governor’s schools likewise have high costs per student. Based on this year’s state budget and head counts available through the state Department of Education, the Index-Journal calculated that the Governor’s School for Math and Science is allocated $61,085 per student, while the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities tallies about $48,000 per pupil.
Those schools, which each enroll more than 200 students, are aided by established foundations. Last fiscal year, the foundation for the Governor’s School for the Arts and Humanities recorded $2 million in revenue. The most recently available 990 filings for the Governor’s School for Math and Science saw $1.9 million in revenue. Both foundations oversee endowments that generate investment income.
Keown said John de la Howe, which is in its third year as a governor’s school, is working on its own foundation. In addition to hiring a foundation director this past fall, he said the agency has “pulled together a Board of Directors made up of agriculturalists, foresters, business leaders, and other visionaries who are deeply committed to our mission.”
He said the foundation has taken in nearly a quarter-million dollars in donations.
Another thing that will bring down the cost-per-pupil: growth.
If enrollment reaches 100 students next year, which is roughly the anticipated enrollment, the executive budget would allocate just under $74,500 per pupil.