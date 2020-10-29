Gov. Henry McMaster was in Greenwood on Thursday to stump for and endorse candidates ahead of Tuesday’s election. State Rep. John McCravy welcomed him to the Lakelands.
“I’ve been knowing the governor for 35 years,” McCravy said.
He recounted working for McMaster in the past — “I got to drive his car, a big black Lincoln Continental.” — before introducing him to speak.
“It’s a beautiful place,” McMaster said.
He reaffirmed his support for McCravy’s Fetal Heartbeat bill, which passed the state House of Representatives but did not come up for a vote in the state Senate.
“John, you get it passed and I’ll sign it the same day,” McMaster said.
The governor continued to advocate on behalf of Republican candidates.
“We need more conservative voices in the legislature,” McMaster said. “We have got to elect these conservative men and women,” McMaster said.
McMaster talked about the state’s COVID-19 actions.
“We need to step on the gas and go,” McMaster said about competition with other states.
Joining McMaster around the microphone was McCravy, state Senate District 10 candidate Billy Garrett, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly and McCormick County Sheriff Clarke Stearns. Also, in the crowd was U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.
“Governor, welcome to God’s country,” Duncan said.
Duncan said President Donald Trump has done more for the country than former Vice President Joe Biden did while in office. Garrett spoke next.
Garrett talked about his upbringing and his unabashed support for pro-life issues. During his remarks, Duncan interrupted from the crowd.
“Billy Garrett is going to stand up for the unborn,” Duncan shouted.
Garret said he is going to fight for the district.
“I can’t do everything,” Garrett said. “But, I’m going to get things done.”
During his remarks, he asked 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo and GOP candidate James Pearman, who is running against state Rep. Anne Parks in House District 12, to join him on stage.
State Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick urged those that haven’t voted early to go ahead and vote now to free up space for other voters on Election Day.
“I would like to encourage you to vote today,” McKissick said. “Bottom line is our country is at stake.”
The event took place at Fat Daddy’s BBQ where owner, Chris Reeder, passed out trays of barbecue and sides.