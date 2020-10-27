Gov. Henry McMaster will be visiting Greenwood on Thursday to stump for area candidates.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan, Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly, state Rep. John McCravy and Senate District 10 candidate Billy Garrett are also expected to attend.
The event will take place at the Hampton Place Shopping Center at 127 Hampton Ave. in Uptown Greenwood. McMaster is expected to arrive at 11:30 a.m.
Fat Daddy’s BBQ will provide barbecue sandwiches. McMaster is expected to endorse candidates at the event.