After deepening their legislative majorities in the 2020 election, Republicans passed the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat bill two years after a similar measure stalled in the Senate.
Shortly after its passage Thursday, Gov. Henry McMaster signed the bill at a ceremony in the lobby of the State House.
“I asked the citizens and I asked the General Assembly to send me a bill, send me the heartbeat bill and I would sign it,” McMaster said. “You have and now I will.”
McMaster gave one of his pens to Tony Foster, pastor of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood, and another to state Rep. John McCravy. Afterward, the Greenwood Republican said he was glad to see this legislation become law.
“It’s just a feeling of joy,” McCravy said in an interview.
At a press conference before the signing, McMaster asked Foster to open in prayer before the speakers began with their remarks.
“It was fitting that he started with prayer,” McCravy said.
Next, House Speaker Jay Lucas spoke.
“This is a tremendous accomplishment for our state,” Lucas said.
Lucas said when the House voted on the heartbeat bill in 2019, it received 70 votes. On Wednesday, S. 1 received 79 votes on second reading.
Sen. Larry Grooms, a Berkeley Republican and sponsor of S. 1, spoke about how the legislation got started.
“Rep. McCravy called me a little more than four years ago,” Grooms said at the press conference.
At that time, the two lawmakers began working getting legislation passed through their respective chambers. McMaster said it took Grooms and McCravy to get the law passed.
McCravy sponsored a similar bill in 2019 which passed in the House but died in the Senate.
“I want to thank the pro-life members of the House and Senate,” McCravy said at the press conference.
He also thanked pastors and groups who have prayed for the legislation to pass.
“We heard your voice here, I think God heard your voices,” McCravy said. “This will send a message to everybody: the pro-life movement is alive.”
Before the press conference, state Attorney General Alan Wilson issued a statement.
“The Attorney General’s office has already been named by plaintiffs in a legal action to block this law from taking effect,” Wilson said in the emailed statement. “My office will vigorously defend this law in court because there is nothing more important than protecting life.”
The legislation, which would prevent an abortion if a heartbeat is detected, would prevent nearly all abortions in the state. The bill includes exceptions in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly and when the life of the mother is in jeopardy.
Earlier in the day, the House approved the bill on third reading by a vote of 74-39. Along with McCravy, Republican Reps. Stewart Jones of Laurens and Craig Gagnon of Abbeville voted in favor of the bill. Rep. Anne Parks, a Greenwood Democrat, voted against the bill.
The bill started the session in the Senate where it was referred to the Senate’s Medical Affairs Committee. A subcommittee voted 3-2 to refer it to the full committee, which voted 9-8 to send it to the floor on Jan. 25. Republican Billy Garrett, Greenwood’s recently elected state senator, cast the deciding vote in the committee.
The state Senate approved the bill on third reading by a vote of 30-13 three days later. The vote saw a member from each party vote in opposition with other members of their party. Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, voted against the bill while Sen. Kent Williams, D-Marion, voted for it.
The bill was then read in the state House and referred to the Judiciary committee. After having a hearing on the bill, the Constitutional Laws subcommittee sent it to the full committee on a 3-2 party-line vote.
The full House Judiciary Committee voted 15-8 along party lines to send it to the House floor with a favorable report. It received second reading after a 79-35 vote.