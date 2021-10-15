Three years after attending the groundbreaking at Lonza’s facilities, Gov. Henry McMaster returned to Greenwood on Thursday to praise the company for its work honoring and hiring military veterans.
McMaster and Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette joined Lonza’s leadership under a tent outside of the health and nutrition ingredients and capsule manufacturer’s Emerald Road North location.
Lonza Vice President of Operations Travis Dover said since McMaster’s last visit, Lonza has changed a lot.
The company built a 30,000-square-foot manufacturing facility to make nutritional ingredients and expanded existing facilities. Its staff is making more medical capsules and has invested in new technology to make those capsules better, Dover said.
Part of their mission, he said, is to hire military veterans. At least 20% of their workforce are veterans, he said, and the company is dedicated to bolstering veteran aid efforts in the area.
“What each and every one of you has done is fought off challenges that would have crippled any other organization,” Dover said of the staff. “Mr. Governor, the best is still yet to come.”
Eric Conway, a Lonza employee responsible for distribution throughout the Americas, is a U.S. Air Force veteran. He said when he heard the local Mt. Ariel chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was looking to honor local fallen veterans’ memories by bringing Wreaths Across America to Greenwood, he knew the project was a perfect fit for Lonza.
Lonza staff gave a check for $10,000 to local DAR chapter Regent Helen Nazzaro. Those funds will go toward buying more than 900 live wreaths to lay on the gravestones of local veterans this December, in honor of their sacrifices.
Veterans have seen it all and have the discipline and dedication to tackle any challenge ahead of them, McMaster said. He praised Lonza for its work with veterans and said that kind of collaboration is what makes South Carolina attractive to industries and businesses.
McMaster talked about how the government and industries partner with technical colleges and research universities to prepare people for skilled jobs.
“We know that ignorance is a terrible thing,” he said. “We’re putting millions of dollars into that transition from high school into technical colleges and beyond.”
There have been labor shortages throughout the country, but McMaster said ending federal supplemental unemployment insurance benefits was a tactic to get people back to work sooner. There’s still a lot of people looking for work, but he said the state Department of Employment and Workforce provides online resources for job-seekers.
“We’re working around the clock to make sure that anyone who wants to hire South Carolina people knows that they’re available,” he said. “And unlike a lot of other states, we didn’t close down during the pandemic.”
McMaster and Evette had the chance to tour Lonza’s veterans lobby, which pays respect to veterans’ service. Evette was in Greenwood during the S.C. Festival of Discovery and toured Velux, the Greenwood County Veterans Center and the Pathway House.
Following their visit to Lonza, McMaster and Evette attended a private fundraising event for McMaster’s reelection campaign at The Links at Stoney Point, along with a fundraising barbecue for state Sen. Billy Garrett.
“Just seeing another great Greenwood company,” she said. “South Carolina is a proud military state, and when we have employers like Lonza who just embrace our military and bring on and really actively look to recruit, that’s something we’re really proud of.”
Veterans are part of the core and foundation at Lonza, Dover said. He and Director of Quality Christen Davis said they were more than happy to host McMaster and Evette.
“It’s a complete honor to have them here,” she said. “For him to support our extension, it’s a great honor.”
