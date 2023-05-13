With less than a week off, the state Legislature will be called back in to work starting Tuesday.
The Legislature hit its final day of the regular session on Thursday without what’s called a sine die resolution. These resolutions, commonly passed before the end of session, list the matters the Legislature can return to take up.
But on Thursday, the session ended without a sine die resolution. On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster took a step that hasn’t been made since 2002 — he passed an executive order to call legislators back to Columbia to round off some unfinished business.
McMaster said it’s only in “extraordinary occasions” the government takes this step. Aside from finishing their work on the state budget, the governor said the Legislature will tackle a bill to enact stricter bond provisions for people charged with violent crimes, and a bill that would ban abortions at about six weeks of pregnancy.
The special session begins at noon Tuesday, and McMaster said he doesn’t expect it will go past the end of the month.
“Certainly, we knew about it ahead of time,” said Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood. “The governor agrees with leadership in the House ... that there are two major issues we need to address before we go home.”
He said last-minute efforts to re-write a Senate abortion bill came because there was little chance of passing “Human Life Protection Act,” which tried to ban abortion from conception. Instead, McCravy worked to re-write a Senate bill that bans abortion when fetal cardiac activity is detected, which is usually at about six weeks.
“It’s time that we agree on the best bill we can get,” he said. “(House Speaker) Murrell Smith said bring your pillows, bring your supper, we’re staying here until we pass that bill.”
As for the budget, McCravy said it’s not unusual that it gets finished after the regular session. It’s usually handled through a sine die resolution, but since the two chambers were unable to agree on such a resolution, it will be handled in this special session instead.
“I don’t think the budget process has ever really been derailed,” he said.
Sen. Billy Garrett, R-Greenwood, said he fully supports the call for a special session.
“We have important issues that have not been fully resolved such as bond reform, constitutional gun rights and abortion that should not wait until next year,” he said.
Though McMaster only identified a few matters of special interest for this session, bills stay active until the 2024 session, as 2023 is the first of the two-year sessions. Matters left open can be taken up again when the next session starts.
