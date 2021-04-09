After nearly two years coordinating litter prevention efforts in Greenwood County, Maggie McMahon will pass the torch.
“We are very thankful for what Greenwood has done for us,” McMahon said. “Greenwood is a great place.”
McMahon notified Greenwood County that she would be hanging up her litter gear in June to support her husband, Matthew McMahon. An offensive line coach at Emerald High School, Matthew accepted a position in Gaffney.
“It’s a great opportunity,” McMahon said.
McMahon has enjoyed a wealth of success during her short time at the helm of litter prevention. After becoming the county’s first litter prevention coordinator, she began setting up her office to be a one-stop-shop for litter prevention.
During that time, McMahon began the process of taking over the state Department of Transportation’s Adopt-A-Highway and brought a technological approach to combating litter by placing cameras in heavy litter portions of the county.
She also put together an online form for county residents to report litter sightings.
“Maggie was an eager and energetic person who thrived in this environment where her imagination and creativity could run wild and shape the position,” Robert Russian, Greenwood County’s director of public works and McMahon’s supervisor, said in an email. “She has always been eager to take on responsibilities, try new things, and work with new people to tackle the litter issue in this county.”
McMahon just recently started working on a “tarp your load” program aimed at education and enforcement of uncovered loads that contribute to the roadside trash.
While McMahon has been coordinating litter efforts, about 85,000 pounds of litter has been picked up by more than 500 groups of people.
“We’ve accomplished a lot,” McMahon said.
In 2020, McMahon received the “Go Girl” award from the Women’s Leadership Council and was honored as an Under 40 Star by Connect Young Professionals, both programs of the Greenwood SC Chamber of Commerce.
She also received the “Young Careerist” award from the Greenwood Business and Professional Women’s Club. McMahon is president of the Emerald City Rotary Club. She intends to serve out her term through June.
McMahon said the last two years have taught her a lot.
“I know that I can tackle anything now,” McMahon said.
As for what she is planning to do in Gaffney, she said she hasn’t made up her mind yet.
The county is accepting applications for McMahon’s job and the hope is to have a replacement hired in time for her to assist in training. She said the next litter prevention coordinator will need to be passionate about litter but also have good public speaking skills and organization.
“It’s going to be great to have someone come in with fresh eyes,” McMahon said.
McMahon said enforcement of litter laws will be a big challenge for her replacement to tackle along with recruiting highway adopters.