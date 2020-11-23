Greenwood County Emergency Management Coordinator George McKinney received recognition from a regional organization Wednesday.
Ten at the Top, a regional organization covering 10 counties in the Upstate, honored 10 county representatives as a part of their Celebrating Upstate Unsung Heroes virtual event.
McKinney was selected among four nominees from Greenwood County to be honored as an unsung hero.
“It was a shock,” McKinney said. “I’m very honored to be recognized.”
Uptown Greenwood Manager Lara Hudson, Emerald Ink and Stitching owner Steve Riley and Greenwood County School District 50 Director of Child Nutrition Amy Stabler were also nominated from the county.
More than 130 nominees were honored as Upstate Unsung Heroes during the event.
The novel coronavirus pandemic changed how the organization conducts its annual presentation. Traditionally, the organization would have a large luncheon for the nominees and their families. This year’s virtual event featured music from the Brooks Dixon Band and was emceed by WSPA anchor Amy Woods.
Woods read the recommendation of McKinney written by Greenwood County Manager Toby Chappell
“When the COVID-19 pandemic started impacting our community, George led the effort to become the clearinghouse for communication with strategic sectors in the community,” Chappell wrote in his nomination of McKinney. “He should simply be known as a hero to many in our community and no longer an unsung one.”
Ethan Cornick, an 8-year-old from Abbeville, received the award on behalf of that county. Cornick is an ambassador with Dreams with Open Arms and was also honored during the presentation.