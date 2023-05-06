“Indescribable.”
That is the word Josh McDonald used to sum up the amount of support he and his family have received from the community after his family sustained severe injuries in a wreck last Sunday.
The McDonalds were on their way home from Dollywood, a place he said his children Carson, 13, and Dawson, 11, enjoy, when they were rear-ended by a car. Brandon Bolt of the state Highway Patrol said the car that struck the McDonald auto was traveling too fast for conditions on I-26 eastbound, just two miles east of Campobello. The McDonalds’ car spun around, struck a guardrail and hit two other cars. The driver of the car was ticketed.
McDonald and his wife, Jillian, walked away with concussions, but she is slightly worse, he said. Dawson broke his femur, which required surgery, and he also had staples in his head. Carson, however, remains on life support.
“We are still praying and hoping that God is going to help him,” McDonald said. “God is real and He’s faithful regardless of what happens.”
There’s power in prayer, McDonald said, and people in the community and complete strangers have rallied around the family to show their support, whether it be through cards or simply offering their prayers.
“It’s been incredible. There are no words that I can give. People I don’t know will just stop me randomly just telling me how much they’re praying for us,” he said. “I was in the hospital lobby and a woman approached me and said she’s been praying and I didn’t even know who she was. Doctors have held my hands and prayed.”
McDonald, a teacher at Ninety Six Elementary, said the support from the district and school has been equally as incredible. He said Principal Charlene Louden brought a bag full of handwritten cards for the family filled with scriptures and words of encouragement. The support doesn’t go unnoticed.
“We can feel all the prayers and things people have done for us,” he said.
As the family continues to navigate the days ahead, McDonald said he wants their situation to be about God and people’s faith.
“He can turn it around at any moment. What has happened maybe can help people who don’t pray to do it now. This tragedy has brought people together, made people pray and call out to God, which I think is the most important thing,” he said.
Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.
