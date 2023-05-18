The McDonald family was on the way home from Dollywood in April when their auto was rear-ended by another car. Shown in this Easter photo are Josh and Jillian McDonald and their children, Carson and Dawson.
Tommy and Heather Rounds, along with members of the Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church and Youth Group, are rallying to raise money for the family of Carson McDonald.
They are having a fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church, 206 State St. All proceeds go toward expenses for the family.
Earlier this month, the family was returning from a trip to Dollywood when they were rear-ended by another car. Parents Josh and Jillian McDonald had concussions, but their children, Dawson and Carson, had more serious injuries. Dawson broke a femur, which required surgery, and Carson died May 5 as a result of his injuries.
Tommy Rounds said he and wife Heather went to middle and high school with Josh. Tommy also played basketball with Josh and they attend church with the family.
“This is something great to do to raise money for the family. We’re going to do our best to raise as much money as we can for expenses,” he said.
The couple are hoping for a big turnout and have a lot slated for the morning, including a car show, car wash, hot dog plates, a bounce house and a craft vendor. He added that many businesses and volunteers have stepped up to help during the fundraiser, whether by donating items or providing food and drinks.
