McDonald Fundraiser

The McDonald family was on the way home from Dollywood in April when their auto was rear-ended by another car. Shown in this Easter photo are Josh and Jillian McDonald and their children, Carson and Dawson.

 INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Tommy and Heather Rounds, along with members of the Ninety Six Pentecostal Holiness Church and Youth Group, are rallying to raise money for the family of Carson McDonald.

They are having a fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at the church, 206 State St. All proceeds go toward expenses for the family.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.