The Fetal Heartbeat bill will head to the floor of the state Senate after a committee narrowly approved the legislation Thursday.
In a 9-8 vote, the Senate Medical Affairs Committee sent the bill, S.1, to the full Senate for consideration.
“We are very excited about the heartbeat bill going to the floor,” Rep. John McCravy said in an interview after the vote. “This is good progress on the bill.”
McCravy, who proposed the heartbeat bill in House during the last session, said he watched the proceedings online.
Prior to the final vote, Sen. Billy Garrett, a Greenwood Republican, offered two amendments to the bill. His first amendment would prohibit so-called abortions by “dismemberment,” a nonmedical term abortion opponents use to describe when a physician removes a fetus one piece at a time. Also called “dilation and evacuation,” the procedure accounts for a fraction of abortions performed in South Carolina.
“This dismemberment abortion is such a heinous type of abortion,” Garrett told the committee. “If we save one life from that then we should add that as an amendment to this bill.”
The other amendment was to require informed consent prior to the use of a chemical abortion pill, requiring a patient to be told they can reverse the effects of the first dose if they choose.
“I want to thank Billy Garrett for bringing up amendments,” McCravy said.
Ultimately, Garrett opted to reserve the amendments until debate on the Senate floor to allow committee members a chance to read up on each one. Both amendments also contained language from a similar bill that Garrett and McCravy each pre-filed as the South Carolina Stands for Life Act.
Garrett and Sen. Mike Gambrell, an Anderson Republican, voted in favor sending the bill to the floor.
During the committee meeting, Sen. Tom Davis, a Beaufort Republican, advocated for an amendment that would include exceptions for rape and incest. The amendment failed 4-7 with six abstentions.