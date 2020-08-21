State Rep. John McCravy will serve as third vice chairman on the National Legislative Council of the National Association of Christian Lawmakers.
“It was one of the greatest honors of my life,” McCravy said of being chosen. “I was just really thrilled to be a part of this.”
The council was formed at the first meeting of the organization in early August, a news release about the convention said. McCravy said the four-person council will govern the state chairmen.
McCravy also serves as South Carolina state chairman for the organization.