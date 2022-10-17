As Election Day nears, state Rep. John McCravy says Republicans have a wave of state and national victories they can ride into office.
First elected to the state House of Representatives in 2016, the 64-year-old McCravy works as an attorney in Greenwood. He was long interested in politics, minoring in political science at Clemson University and supporting local and regional politicians throughout his life.
“I felt like I had a lot to offer not only because I felt like I was a strong conservative that reflected the views of my constituents,” he said, “but also I’ve been able to and I knew I would be able to provide superior constituent service.”
If elected to a fourth term over his Democratic opponent, Bill Kimler, McCravy said he’ll continue to promote conservative policies.
McCravy praised the state’s work on election reform, including replacing in-person absentee voting with an early voting period. South Carolina defended its laws up to the Supreme Court against lawsuits over the requirement of ballot witness signatures.
The state was able to give teachers a pay increase, and in previous years funded putting a resource officer in every school. McCravy said conservative leadership removed the retirement cap for teachers after a one-year period, too.
“My goal is to increase teacher pay not only to the Southeast standard, but to the national standard,” he said.
About $1 billion went to expanding the state’s roads programs, with $250 million headed to local county transportation committees.
“CTC’s understand where the local need is, and they can focus on those local needs,” McCravy said. “I want to continue to prioritize that, if we have any extra money in the budget.”
The state was able to give out $1 billion in state tax refunds this year, and McCravy said taxpayers are likely to see those checks this month. It’s a sign of the state’s economic health, he said, as the commerce department continues recruiting businesses and industries statewide.
“This is part of the reason we can lower taxes, is because we’re so successful in recruiting businesses,” he said.
Reduced tax rates have kept South Carolina competitive among surrounding states, he said, noting $400 million have gone into the expansion of broadband networks statewide, as well, which is key to people’s quality of life and the recruitment of tech businesses.
Meanwhile, the state has made moves toward public safety — reducing the retirement cap for law enforcement and supporting increased pay for officer recruitment and retention. While McCravy said he’s not sure state-level legislation can reduce crime rates, some measures like bail reform are worth investigating, as is harsher penalties on people trafficking in drugs contributing to the ongoing spread of illegal opiates.
“If we have a violent offender, he doesn’t need to make bail,” McCravy said. “The best thing to do would be to close the border, but we can’t do that here in South Carolina. But we can make it a felony, we can make fentanyl distribution a felony like other dangerous drugs.”
He was affiliated with the passage of several bills he prides the state’s conservative legislators on, including the Save Women’s Sports Act requiring school athletes to compete on the team of their assigned sex at birth. McCravy championed a bill that would ban abortions six weeks after conception, though the bill is still being held up for review by the state Supreme Court. He headed the ad hoc committee that drafted abortion-restricting legislation after the Dobbs decision by the U.S. Supreme Court was published, and said although he opposes exceptions for rape and incest he hopes the Senate will pass the bill the House handed it.
McCravy also touted the conservative leadership involved in the passage of a law keeping churches from being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, an act requiring public high schools and colleges to teach the founding documents, a budget proviso blocking the teaching of critical race theory and a law allowing medical practitioners to conscientiously object to providing any treatment or medication they disagree with.
If given the chance to return to Columbia, McCravy wants to pass a bill requiring online posting of school curriculum so parents can know what their children are being taught. He also wants to streamline and reduce the cost of adoption.
He said he’ll support a bill a fellow legislator is seeking to introduce that would prohibit providing gender-affirming surgery for transgender minors.
“I want to protect minors from this controversial — what some people call sex change. I don’t believe you can actually change your sex,” he said. “You can have surgeries, you can change your body, the way it looks, but you cannot change the biological makeup of how you were born.”
These issues and legislative victories are what McCravy said make the case for conservative leadership in South Carolina.
“We have had great success in a Republican-led state, and we don’t need liberal values to take over in our state,” he said.