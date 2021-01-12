State Rep. John McCravy added another award to his list of accomplishments while also taking on a larger role within the state House Judiciary Committee.
At the South Carolina Citizens for Life Pro-Life banquet Friday, McCravy was presented the SCCL President’s Award for Distinguished Service.
“What really meant a lot to me was the fact that the Family Caucus was recognized,” McCravy said.
He said the names of the members of the Family Caucus were announced and thanked for sponsoring anti-abortion legislation.
McCravy, who is the moderator of the S.C. Family Caucus, has filed an omnibus bill that incorporates the fetal heartbeat bill and the dismemberment bill. The “SC Stands for Life” bill also includes a provision that would require written informed consent for anyone seeking an “abortion pill” to explain their options should they change their minds. The bill also contains language that would trigger a ban on all abortions should Roe v. Wade be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
“I feel a lot of momentum,” McCravy said. “I think the people of South Carolina are ready for this bill.”
The bill has 62 co-sponsors in the House and an identical bill has also been filed in the state Senate by Sen. Billy Garrett. Gov. Henry McMaster indicated he would sign the legislation if it passed.
“It’s a strong bill going forward,” McCravy said. “I believe that we’re going to see pro-life legislation come out this year.”
In addition to the House Family Caucus, McCravy is also on the board of advisors for the National Association of Christian Lawmakers, a group of current and former lawmakers from across the country, including former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee. He also serves as South Carolina state chairman for the organization.
McCravy was also appointed as a subcommittee chairman within the House Judiciary Committee.
“I’m looking forward to the new challenge of chairing that committee,” McCravy said. “I look forward to serving and working hard in that position.”
He will lead the special laws subcommittee which will handle bills that don’t fit into other subcommittees, McCravy said. House Judiciary Chairman Chris Murphy will assign bills to the subcommittee.
He is joined on the subcommittee by state Reps. Sylleste H. Davis, R-Berkeley; Jason Elliott, R-Greenville; and Elizabeth Wetmore, D-Charleston.
Aside from his position on the House Judiciary Committee, McCravy was also selected to be on the House Legislative Oversight Committee. He said the committee is tasked with making sure taxpayer money is not wasted and ensuring state agencies comply with state law.
“Our oversight committee in South Carolina is nationally recognized,” McCravy said. “A lot come to South Carolina to study exactly how we are set up and how we work.”
McCravy will also serve on the Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice subcommittee as a part of the House Legislative Oversight Committee.