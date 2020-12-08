Two Lakelands Republicans will pre-file a four-part omnibus bill aimed at reducing abortions in the state.
State Rep. John McCravy, moderator of the Family Caucus of the South Carolina House of Representatives, will pre-file today a House bill known as “SC Stands for Life Act.”
“Our voters from this district made it real clear they want us to fight for this,” state Sen. Billy Garrett said.
Garrett said he will pre-file the same bill in the Senate.
“I’ll stop the blocking,” Garrett said. “These are very important social issues that need to be addressed upfront.”
This bill contains four parts that incorporate bills previously filed but never ultimately enacted. McCravy’s fetal heartbeat bill, which passed the House last session, will be a large part of the bill and would prevent an abortion procedure if a heartbeat is detected. It also contains the dismemberment bill, which prohibits certain kinds of abortions. This bill was passed four years ago by the House but defeated by filibuster in the Senate.
Another provision would require written informed consent for anyone seeking an “abortion pill.” The written consent informs the patient of their options if they change their mind after the first pill.
Lastly, the bill would contain language that would ban all abortions in the state should Roe v. Wade be overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sixty-three representatives have co-sponsored this legislation, including House Speaker Jay Lucas, a Darlington Republican, and Majority Leader Gary Simrill, a York Republican, McCravy said.
“We are going to pass it,” McCravy said. “I’m predicting that we will pass this in the House, I’m predicting that it will be brought up in the Senate.”
While the House has an active family caucus, increasing its membership to 39 legislators, the Senate has not created one.
Garrett said Sen. Richard Cash is starting a family caucus in the Senate, which he intends to join. He said if the Senate doesn’t form one, he will join McCravy’s caucus.
The two legislators are working together to file similar bills in both houses.
McCravy said he will also be pre-filing a bill that would eliminate the marriage penalty. He said South Carolina is one of only 15 states that makes it disadvantageous for a couple to file jointly than two individuals filing separately.
Garrett said he will introduce an identical bill in the Senate.
“The federal government got this fixed,” Garrett said. “Why are we behind the eight ball?”
McCravy said he will also reintroduce the Fallen First Responder Survivor Act which would create a staff position that would help families of first responders who are killed in the line of duty coordinate benefits and arrangements after their loved one has passed.
He also said he will co-sponsor a bill filed by Rep. Doug Gilliam, a Union Republican, to exempt veterans benefits from state taxation.
“We don’t need to be taxing veterans' benefits in our state,” McCravy said. “We need to be a veteran-friendly state.”
Garrett said if no other senator has sponsored this bill, he will sponsor it.
“I want to give deference to any other senator that has already pre-filed or attempted to get done previously,” Garrett said. “If I can’t find that anybody has done it, then I’ll certainly do it.”
McCravy said he will also co-sponsor bills introduced by other members of the Family Caucus:
- Religion is Essential Act — prevents the closure of houses of worship through executive orders of the governor.
- Women in Sports Act — prevents biological males from competing in women’s sports.
- Forum Act — ensures freedom of speech on campus.
- MEDS Act — prevents discrimination in the workplace against abortion conscientious objectors.