South Carolina’s House Judiciary Special Laws subcommittee met for the first time since state Rep. John McCravy was named its chairman.
The topic of discussion Tuesday: H. 3105, the South Carolina Religious Freedom Act.
“I am humbled and honored to be able to start good legislation on its way to becoming law,” McCravy said after the hearing.
The act would deem religious services essential during a state of emergency.
“This bill is needed,” said Rep. Richie Yow, a Chesterfield Republican who introduced the legislation.
Yow, a pastor, said he spoke with 75 pastors who urged him to file this bill.
“We need to protect religion that, in my opinion, this country was founded on,” Yow said. “We need to protect that right that we have.”
McCravy is a co-sponsor of the bill.
“I just want to thank you for introducing this important piece of legislation,” McCravy said.
Tony Foster, pastor of Restoration Worship Center in Greenwood, spoke in support of the legislation during the hearing. He said government should not single out churches for extra regulations.
“Without this act, states could continue to craft restrictions that suppress the right of South Carolinians to freely exercise religion,” Foster said. “Religious organizations could be forced to bear legal costs if they push back.”
The subcommittee voted 4-0 to send it to the full House Judiciary Committee with a favorable report.